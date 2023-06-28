Biking has been a pleasant pastime for me. It was how my young son and I spent some leisure time when I was a single mom. I met my husband Ken on a Christian singles bike hike. When we married, we biked with our three sons as a family.
I lagged behind but hung in there and kept pedaling even though I could feel the strain in my legs.
Eventually, I purchased a custom bike that fit my size. I biked for exercise and pleasure in our flat Florida neighborhood.
Having lived also in mountainous North Carolina and today, living in hilly Tennessee, my bike has been further customized as a stationary bike.
So, whether indoors or out, I’m still hanging on and pedaling.
That brings back so many memories of when I helped my young son give up his training wheels and keep the bike upright on his own. At first, he was wobbly while hanging onto the handles with white knuckle grip.
Anxious that I might let go, he’d call out, “Don’t let go yet!”
“I won’t,” I promised. Yet, he knew eventually I would have to.
Every parent faces that traumatic moment of letting go and hoping the timing is right and their child won’t crash. But the moment always comes.
There’s nothing like getting a handle on things. Leaving the training wheels behind, means taking one more step into maturity.
So it is in our spiritual life.
In the beginning of our faith walk, we’re still using training wheels – learning and wondering if we know enough to keep going.
However, if when facing a challenge, we grasp onto our faith, we bolster our confidence. That confidence comes when our faith walk is firmly established in our relationship to our heavenly Father through Jesus Christ who insures and secures our balance.
The difference is that God will never let go as I had to do with the bike.
“The fundamental fact of existence is that this trust in God, this faith, is the firm foundation under everything that makes life worth living. It’s our handle on what we can’t see,” says Hebrews 11:1, The Message.
God wants us to approach Him with childlike faith. Childlike not childish. We don’t come whining and stomping our feet. We come with wide-eyed wonder to our Father with the trusting heart of a child.
Whether pedaling along on a smooth path or mountain biking on a rocky slope, faith gives us that handle on what is not visible.
So, hang on and keep pedaling. Selah