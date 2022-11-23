“Are we going to pray first?” our granddaughter asked.
“Yes!” we said. “Why don’t you pray.”
This conversation occurred when we were about to teach Bible curriculum over the internet for her home schooling.
We love this time together … first with her older brother, and then with her.
Together we are growing and learning to know the Lord better and how to apply his teachings to our everyday lives.
But that morning, we were ready to plunge in until she reminded us that we had forgotten to pray first.
She readily accepted our invitation to pray and, as always, her prayers brought a smile to my face. She approaches Jesus so naturally and genuinely. She tells him what is on her heart, asks for his help, lets him know she wants to know him better. We are so blessed and I know the Lord is, too.
This time, as she closed in prayer, and asked that we might have a great day, she surprised me with her closing words. She said, “And you have a great day, too, Jesus. Amen.”
Wow! I think the Lord must have loved her heart in this.
We often pray that we might have a great day. But have we ever considered that the One who made the day and brought it to us should also have a good day?
So, how is it that we can ‘help’ God have a good day?
The first word that comes to mind is that we approach him with thanksgiving in our hearts.
Psalm 100:4 NLT speaks of thanksgiving as a depth of gratitude. It says, “Enter his gates with thanksgiving; go into his courts with praise. Give thanks to him and praise his name.”
This speaks of how we are to approach God … with thankful hearts for all he is and all he has done.
Then in Colossians 2: 7 we read how we are to build our lives on him which brings a smile to his face and joy to his heart. We read, “Let your roots grow down into him, and let your lives be built on him. Then your faith will grow strong in the truth you were taught, and you will overflow with thankfulness.”
Therefore, if we live our lives with the desire to please him, we will bring joy to him as this is what he longs for. His heart and ours to be one.
May this Thanksgiving be a time of heartfelt gratitude to the One who sacrificed it all for us. May he be pleased (and have a great day!) with our genuinely thankful hearts. Selah