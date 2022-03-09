Two very rich but evil brothers once used their money to keep their sinful ways from the public’s eye. To further hide the truth, they worshiped together with the same congregation and put on the faces of perfect Christians. When the local preacher retired, a new one was hired. Not only could the new preacher see right through the brothers’ deceptions, but he was also one to speak boldly the indisputable truth of God’s word.
In time, the local church swelled in its numbers. The congregation decided it was necessary to build a new church building, so funds were contributed to the effort. However, there was not enough money raised to complete the job.
Suddenly, one of the brothers died. The remaining brother sought out the new preacher the day before the funeral and handed him a check for the amount needed to finish paying for the new church building. “I have only one condition,” he said. “At his funeral, you must say that my brother was a saint.” The preacher agreed and deposited the check.
The next day at the funeral, the preacher held nothing back. He declared, “The deceased was an evil man. He cheated on his wife and abused his family. He was a liar and a thief. Only a handful has ever existed with fewer morals.” Then, the preacher concluded with, “But, compared to his brother, he was a saint!”
1 John 3:17-20 reads, “But whoever has the world’s goods, and sees his brother in need and closes his heart against him, how does the love of God abide in him? Little children, let us not love with word or with tongue, but in deed and truth. We will know by this that we are of the truth, and will assure our heart before Him in whatever our heart condemns us; for God is greater than our heart and knows all things.” No matter who we are on the outside, God knows who we are on the inside. Since He “knows all things,” He also knows our hearts.
We may be able to hide the truth from those around us, but there is no such thing as hiding the truth from God. Whether it be now or later, the truth will be revealed. “Therefore do not go on passing judgment before the time, but wait until the Lord comes who will both bring to light the things hidden in the darkness and disclose the motives of men’s hearts; and then each man’s praise will come to him from God.” (1 Corinthians 4:5)
Rid your heart of evil this day. Humble yourself before your Maker right away. Remember, in the end, the truth will be revealed. Let that truth be one that is praised rather than condemned by our eternal Judge.
Kevin’s Komments is written by Kevin Patterson and presented by the Sebring Parkway church of Christ assembling at 3800 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Find us on the internet at www.sebringcoc.com, or e-mail us at sebringparkway@sebringcoc.com.
If you cannot worship with us in person, take time to “assemble” with us online. Sunday worship begins at 10 a.m. (Eastern Time) and Wednesday Bible Study LIVE! begins at 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) on our YouTube channel (youtube.com/SEBRINGPARKWAYCHURCHOFCHRIST/) and Facebook page (facebook.com/sebringparkwaychurchofchrist/).