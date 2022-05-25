How true it is: if you do not learn from history, you are destined to repeat it! Let’s go to history and the early days of Jeroboam, king of Israel and learn some vital lessons. Our first reference is 1 Kings 12:25-33.
In order to protect his power/control, Jeroboam set up calves of gold at Bethel and Dan. And then told the people: “It is too much for you to go up to Jerusalem. Here are your gods, O Israel which brought you up from the land of Egypt.” Then he made shrines on the high places, and made priests from every class of people, who were not of the sons of Levi. Next, he ordained feasts like those in Judah and offered sacrifices on the altar and made offerings he devised in his own heart.
The account in 2 Chronicles 11:13-17 adds interesting information. The Levites in Israel left their common-lands and their possessions and came to Judah and Jerusalem. Why? To stay in Israel would be to endorse the false doctrines and acts of Jeroboam. High five to the priests!! They also set the example for others to follow who loved Truth!
Now the lesson from history! When we accept the word of God, i.e., Bible, as to sole, adequate authority for doctrine, we have to raise an eyebrow at the multiple manmade creed books and thousands of denominations. Such a situation was warned by the Holy Spirit through the pen of Paul: “Preach the word! Be ready in season and out of season. Convince, rebuke, exhort, with all longsuffering and teaching. For the time will come when they will not endure sound doctrine, but according to their own desires, because they have itching ears, they will heap up for themselves teachers; and they will turn their ears away from the truth, and be turned aside to fables” (2 Timothy 4:2-4). Prophecy, history have arrived, but where are the “priests?”
Let’s tie another bit of history to this from Jeremiah 6:16-21. “Thus says the Lord: ‘Stand in the ways and see, and ask for the old paths, where the good way is, and walk in it; then you will find rest for your souls, but they said, ‘We will not walk in it’” (verse 16). Now bring that to today, we see many prefer traditions over Truth! Where are the “priests?”
Long before Catholicism and Protestantism, i.e., denominations/sects, Jesus Christ promised and fulfilled His word in Matthew 16:18, “I will build my church.” The history in Acts and the letters (Romans-Revelation) proves this point. Dealing with reality, Jesus warned of false teachers/prophets who would appear in sheep’s clothing. (Matthew 7:15-20)
As through Jeremiah (6:15-21), there is a similar plea through Paul (2 Corinthians 6:14-18) to do as the priest did in the time of Jeroboam (2 Chronicles 11:13-17) to separate from that which is not according to Truth! The results would be a return to the perfectly designed church of Christ, body of Christ, kingdom of heaven. High five to the “priests” i.e., disciples today who are willing to leave ‘Israel” and return to “Judah/Jerusalem!” The old paths and good ways are still calling today for a positive response.
