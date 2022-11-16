“He…llo,” came my fiancé’s voice on the other end of the phone line.
His voice’s inflection, the way he said the word, was like a verbal welcome mat just for me. I still respond warmly to Ken’s voice as I did then.
Then there was his singing voice that blended divinely with mine. I say divinely because only God could have brought two strangers together and answered my prayer for a singing mate.
Voices.
They have unique, recognizable attributes. Sometimes voices can mimic each other, though.
I noticed this as our boys grew older and moved away. Sometimes, I would have to listen closely because their voices had begun to sound somewhat alike. However, it didn’t take long to distinguish the uniqueness of each one.
A few months ago, we met people who had lived in Sebring, Florida when we did. They said Ken seemed so familiar. But it was his voice that finally cemented the knowing.
When Mary Magdalene went to the tomb and couldn’t find Jesus’ body, she wept. Until the Lord said, “Mary.” She knew his voice and rejoiced.
How do we know the Lord’s voice when he speaks to us?
One way is to realize that his voice is always in tune with his word. You won’t find him directing you away from what he teaches in Scripture.
When we study his word, a passage from the Bible may jump out at us in a different way. Somehow, it will speak to our hearts as the Holy Spirit gives utterance.
When circumstances are confusing, step back and wait. The Lord may bring someone of faith to us who will bring a word of wisdom. Or a song may play on the radio that fills our souls until there is no denying that Jesus has spoken.
Christians are the sheep of the Good Shepherd. Psalm 23 speaks about our personal relationship when it says, “The Lord is my Shepherd.” It talks about his care for us, his guidance, his presence always, and our future with him.
So, in John 10:27 NLT when we read his words, we can be assured he will give us ears that long to hear, understand and know we are secure in him.
“My sheep listen to my voice; I know them, and they follow me. I give them eternal life, and they will never perish. No one can snatch them away from me, for my Father has given them to me … the Father and I are one.”
Be still and listen for his voice. Selah
