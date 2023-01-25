SEBRING — Temple Israel of Sebring held a Holocaust Remembrance Sabbath Service on Friday evening Jan. 20 led by Cantor Riselle Bain.
Every year on January 23rd, International Holocaust Day is recognized around the world. The 2023 memorial date is the 78th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in 1945.
“This service is to commemorate all of those who died incarcerated by the Nazi regime during World War II. We must never forget any of them,” said Donna Wasson.
Guests and congregation members first noticed the Holocaust Tree which was lit by candles and tiny white lights outside the Temple. It listed the Incarceration Camps as well as the Extermination Camps.
The tree was created in memory of six million people. According to the Temple, between 1933 and 1945, Nazi Germany and its allies established more than 44,000 camps and other incarceration sites. The perpetrators used these sites for a range of purposes including forced labor, detention of people thought to be enemies of the state and for mass murder.
The incarceration sites included Babi Yar Massacre (Kyiv, Ukraine), Bergen-Belsen (in Germany where Anne Frank died), Buchenwald (Germany), Krakow-Plaszow (Poland), Lodz (Poland), Sachsenhausen (Germany), Mauthausen (Austria), Stutthof (Poland), Ravensbruck (Germany), Westerbork (Netherlands), Drancy (France) and Terezin (now the Czech Republic).
What is referred to as the ‘Final Solution of the Holocaust’, are the six Nazi Extermination Camps. They are Chelmo), Belzac, Sobibor, Treblinka, Majdanek and Auschwitz-Birkenau. All of these camps were located in Poland.
“I lost both of my great-great grandparents on both sides of my family during the Holocaust,” said Pamela Jay Paralikis. “This was in Germany and Russia.”
The congregation worked diligently to create the Holocaust Remembrance Tunnel inside the Temple. Each item used has a significance.
The chicken and barbed wire symbolize the incarceration of the people during World War II. The black and white crepe paper stripes remind us of the prisoners. The Yellow Stars of David remind them of the requirement that all Jews over the age of five had to wear these stars. The yellow daffodils represent the 1,500,000 little children murdered in their innocence.
‘As you walk to the end of the tunnel you will pass under the butterflies and lights which remind you to cherish your freedom and your life as well as respect those for all. Please take a small star and put a name of someone from the time of the Holocaust you would like to remember as we celebrate life and remember’.
“We are now streaming live on Facebook for our services,” said Cantor Riselle Bain. “We may have anywhere from 100-400 attend. The service is open to everyone, not just our congregation. I post the information and link on Facebook.”
Donna Wasson was a teacher in Berlin at the John F. Kennedy School. “One of my colleagues was the daughter of Holocaust survivors. Many evenings we would visit and talked about memories. We can never forget them.”
Cathy Blumenthal was wearing a beautiful embroidered kippa (head covering) and tallit (prayer shawl) in blue. “I got these when I was on a trip to Jerusalem.”
“I’ve been to Jerusalem three times,” said Lois Lewis. “It changes you. You feel like you belong there. I’m going again for my 85th birthday. I skydived on my 75th.”
Cantor Bain welcomed everyone and explained this service was for ‘Shabbat and commemoration of those who perished in the Holocaust.’
“How lovely to see each and every one of you. We are a group of brothers and sisters.”
Mary Ann Romer read to the congregation. “May the door of the synagogue be wide enough for all to enter.”
Cantor Bain responded with “The doorway is to a richer and more meaningful life. Let us pray as if everything is with God.”
Lewis also mentioned that her husband always wanted to go to Jerusalem, but passed away before that happened. “I took his ashes with me and they did a ceremony in the National Cemetery. All 47 people on the trip attended and there was not a dry eye in the group.”
Cantor Bain read from the Shabbat Tora. “The secret of people’s lives is in this Tora. Freedom is its gift to all who treasure it.”
The service was moving with the lovely chanting and singing, led by the voice of Cantor Bain. There were also some moments of humor to lighten the theme.
However, the message was clear. We must never forget!