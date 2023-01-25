SEBRING — Temple Israel of Sebring held a Holocaust Remembrance Sabbath Service on Friday evening Jan. 20 led by Cantor Riselle Bain.

Every year on January 23rd, International Holocaust Day is recognized around the world. The 2023 memorial date is the 78th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in 1945.

Recommended for you