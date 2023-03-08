Kailla Carrie Gersten Gutman

Kailla ‘Carrie’ Gersten Gutman is a child of the Holocaust and a survivor. She will speak at the Shabbat service on Friday, March 17.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Temple Israel in Sebring is honored to host a very special guest at their evening service on Friday, March 17. She is interesting, sincere and delivers an emotional recreation of events that occurred during the end of World War II and how her family fled the country to safety.

Many people have casually heard about the horrors of the Holocaust, but how many can say they heard the story from someone who actually experienced and lived through it? This is your chance to learn what really happened from an actual survivor who lived with that fear, wondering if any of her family would actually survive.

Recommended for you