Temple Israel in Sebring is honored to host a very special guest at their evening service on Friday, March 17. She is interesting, sincere and delivers an emotional recreation of events that occurred during the end of World War II and how her family fled the country to safety.
Many people have casually heard about the horrors of the Holocaust, but how many can say they heard the story from someone who actually experienced and lived through it? This is your chance to learn what really happened from an actual survivor who lived with that fear, wondering if any of her family would actually survive.
Kailla ‘Carrie’ Gersten Gutman, born Nov. 9, 1944 in Russia, is a child of the Holocaust and a survivor. She tells about her family, parents Lerb and Podja Gersten, working to save enough money to bribe the guards, who were baring their path to freedom.
Bribery had the guards looking the other way, allowing some people through, as their captors fattened their pockets at the expense of others.
She’ll tell you how her family was able to cross into Poland with the help of the Irgun underground and how they had to frequently move around to stay safe.
They had to relocate whenever their safety was compromised and lived in one room houses that had not been badly damaged during the war.
When food was blocked, they moved to live in Army barracks in the American section of Berlin.
Gutman has a happy ending to her tale as she married Michael Gutman and had two children. She resides in Atlanta, Georgia.
Temple Israel welcomes you in to hear her story. You will be very moved by her presentation and have a better understanding of what really occurred.
The Shabbat service is at 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 17. The Temple is at 1305 Temple Israel Drive in Sebring. If you have any questions, please call 863-382-7744.