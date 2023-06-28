In two previous articles, we have looked at the best selling “How To…” book for a successful marriage and home blueprint. We had noted from the Book ingredients of commitment for life, shared identity, absolute faithfulness, understanding the role/work of each member, unreserved love, mutual submission and sexual fulfillment. Now we conclude this series with the final three parts in the mix: communications, respect and teamwork.
8 — Communication: “Death and life are in the power of the tongue, and those who love it will eat its fruit” (Proverbs 18:21). Information from those who study such things tells us that communication is the number one problem in marriages. The reason why this is such a problem is that men and women view communication/talking differently. Husband talking/conversation with wife is a fixer mindset and solutions immediately,
The wife wants to share and deal in details. This bit of wisdom has “man/male” written all over it: “He who answers a matter before he hears it, it is folly and shame to him” (Proverbs 18:13). Did you ever notice that Jehovah (1 Corinthians 12:18) placed two ears and one mouth on the body? “So then, my beloved brethren, let every man be “swift to hear, slow to speak, slow to wrath” (James 1:19). James continues by the Holy Spirit to inform us of the power of the tongue in 3:3-12. Continuing to draw from the wisdom of the inspired Word God, the Bible, all communication between husband wife and parents/children must be “A word fitly spoken is like apples of gold, in settings of silver” (Proverbs 25:11).
Do you know when you are not listening? When you are talking.
9 — Respect: Roget’s Thesaurus connects respect with fear, honor and courtesy as does the Bible. This may shock many people, but respect is earned and commanded, not demanded. “Nevertheless, let each one of you in particular so love his own wife as himself, and let the wife see that she respects her husband” and “And you, fathers, do not provoke your children to wrath, but bring them up in the training and admonition of the Lord” (Ephesians 5:33; 6:4).
A careful reading of Proverbs 31:10-31 reveals much about the virtuous woman and her family. There is evidence of mutual respect and honor. Divine wisdom is never outdated: “A wise son makes a glad father, but a foolish son is the grief of his mother” (Proverbs 10:1).
10 — Team work: The fruit of team work or the lack of it is seen daily in sports, business and in society in general. Yet, at the same time we think that family members can all do their own thing and then be a successful unit. “Husbands, likewise, dwell with them with understanding, giving honor to the wife, as the weaker vessel, and as being heirs together of the grace of life, that your prayers may not be hindered” (1 Peter 3:7). And then there are instructions to children: “Honor your father and mother, which is the first command with promise: that it may be well with you and you may live long on the earth” (Ephesians 6:2,3).
Even when there is a “broken” family, teamwork is possible and a must as witnessed with grandmother Lois and mother Eunice and son Timothy. (2 Timothy 1:5; 3:15; Acts 16:1,2) Did you ever notice that Jesus was a team member at home? (Luke 2:51,52)
The influence of a Godly home reaches far beyond the home itself: “Righteousness exalts a nation, but sin is a reproach to any people” (Proverbs 14:34). The home is the first training ground for leaders locally and nationally. And more importantly, the training ground for shepherds/bishops/pastors of the body of Christ: “one who rules his own house well, having his children in submission with all reverence (for if a man does not know how to rule his own house, how will he take care of the church of God)?” (1 Timothy 3:4,5)
As the sayings go: “as goes the home, so goes the nation” and “as the twig is bent, so grows the tree”. This should be a wake-up call to our nation.