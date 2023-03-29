He who dwells in the secret place of the Most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty. I will say of the Lord, “He is my refuge and my fortress; My God, in Him I will trust.”
I love that verse in Psalm 91:1 and 2 NKJV.
Secret place.
Who isn’t intrigued by a secret place. But this verse declares the secret place.
It makes me think of solace, comfort … being enfolded and hidden in a place that is undisturbed and safe.
But one day as I read in the devotional booklet, “Our Daily Bread,” I discovered a special meaning to the word dwell. And though I had known it can be translated to mean a place to live, that day I recognized a deeper meaning encompassed in that word.
I know that my salvation is eternal and that it began when I first placed my trust in Jesus Christ at the age of 10 years old. As I have grown in the faith, I have experienced how God is always with me. Yet, it is so easy to think of this dwelling place as somewhere I still am looking forward to only after this life.
However, this verse is so present.
Therefore, when I discovered that this particular Hebrew word for dwells means “to remain, to stay permanently,” a depth of understanding emerged.
While it definitely includes the future, I live here on this earth now. Unfortunately, it is marred by sin. The devil, knowing his time is short, is leaving no stone unturned to distort God’s original design and deceive us.
But because I am the Lord’s child, as I commit myself to remaining in him with the idea of permanence, he enables me to apply his wisdom to everyday situations.
As my love for him grows, my heart is enlarged by his purposes, and that secret place is my daily home. Consequently, by his grace, I am equipped to offer this hope in him to others so they, too, may experience their eternal, safe home while here on this earth.
If you’ve ever traveled away from home for a time, you know that feeling when you round the bend and see your house. It becomes the best part of being away … seeing your home sweet home is still there to welcome you.
We can all know a deeper, more satisfying home sweet home when we dwell (remain) in the secret place (the Lord’s shelter) moment by moment. Selah
