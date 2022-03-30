I have always been a person of hope seeing the glass half full, not half empty. However, there are times …
We had been married only a few years, when my husband Ken became very ill with asthma. He had it since he was 7, but it was under control. Suddenly it reared its ugly head and turned things upside down.
Burning some wood in our wood stove, Ken suddenly had a violent asthma attack. We rushed to the hospital where they treated him. We no sooner got home than the episode repeated itself.
By the third hospital visit, the right questions were asked and we realized the wood had mold on it (Ken’s highest allergy). By burning it, Ken had inhaled it. It also answered why he had been so sick since living there as the house was built on a dirt crawl space that was moldy.
It is interesting how something so lethal as mold can sometimes be invisibly present in the atmosphere causing problems that we can’t identify.
Through the kindness of friends, Ken moved out of the house and into a vacant apartment until we could sell our house. But at that time, I felt hopelessness creeping in and poisoning me.
Then one Sunday at church, a Deacon got up to read Isaiah 61: 1-3 NKJV. And my hopelessness turned hopeful again … for I knew the Lord had just spoken to me through his word.
“The Spirit of the Lord God is upon Me … He has sent Me to heal the brokenhearted … To give them beauty for ashes, the oil of joy for mourning, the garment of praise for the spirit of heaviness …”
Tears spilled down my face as I realized that even in this, God had a purpose and would see us through. Suddenly, I was hopelessly hopeful again.
There would be beauty for the ashes in that wood stove. The joy of the Lord was ever present and would be my strength even as we had to sell our house and move. But through it all, I would trade in my heavy spirit for praise.
And together, we would forge a new path knowing God was leading the way.
Through many other trials, I had learned that when things looked impossible, that it was time to get excited…because nothing is impossible with God.
So, if hope seems tenuous, “take a new grip with your tired hands and strengthen your weak knees…mark out a straight path for your feet …” (Hebrews 12:12 & 13 NLT).
Become hopelessly hopeful. Selah