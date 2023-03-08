As I have listened to the news with more interest than ever before, I have learned a lot … even recognizing some senators and congressmen by name and what they stand for.
I am thankful for News-Max for relating the truth in a manner that is conservative yet examines all sides of issues facing us today.
This is surely not the era in which I grew up. Then we felt much safer, grounded in our beliefs and value system and secure in our freedom. Our children were raised the same way within similar cultural parameters.
But when I see what our grandchildren have been facing and are continuing to face, I pray fervently for righteousness to prevail over the evil that is permeating our society.
It begs the question of how in the world should I live?
So many of the values in our society that were givens are now questioned, turned upside down and as the Bible prophesied in Isaiah 5:20 NLT, “What sorrow for those who say that evil is good and good is evil, that dark is light and light is dark, that bitter is sweet and sweet is bitter.”
It goes on to warn against more evils.
However, we are to look with hope to the God of all hope. He is still sitting on his throne and none of what Satan throws in his face and at us will stand.
It is told of how the lion, the king of the jungle, has a majestic roar. As he ages, he loses his teeth, but he never loses his roar.
Comparing that lion to our adversary, Satan, he has a very loud roar. But, as our pastor recently said, “but up against our God, he is toothless.”
When considering the question of how we should live in this world, I came across a verse in Titus 2:12 NLT which says, “And we are instructed to turn from godless living and sinful pleasures. We should live in this evil world with wisdom, righteousness, and devotion to God, while we look forward with hope to that wonderful day when the glory of our great God and Savior, Jesus Christ, will be revealed.”
So, let’s be motivated by love, compassion, mercy and grace. Reach out to those around you, be an example of the newness Christ brings by faith. Encourage one another and let the joy of the Lord be your strength and bubble over into all you do. And be steadfast and immovable, standing on God’s promises.