You have probably heard this story before, but it is still one of my favorites for obvious reasons. The conversation ran something like this:
“Mom, I don’t want to go to church!”
“You have to go, Son.”
“But, I don’t like to go.”
“Why don’t you like to go?”
“Mom, the sermons are boring, the worship is dull, and the people there don’t like me.”
“Well, Son, I know that, but you still have to go.”
“Why do I have to go, Mom? Give me just one, good reason.”
“I’ll give you three, Son:
”1. It’s the right thing to do.
”2. It will do you some good.
”3. And, YOU’RE THE PREACHER!”
Sure, it is sometimes tough to attend church services. In fact, one might even have to make plans to attend. However, one might also choose to skip church services while at the same time reaching into that world-famous bag of excuses just to explain the absences. Remember this: As much as a person might fool some of the people some of the time, he will never fool God any of the time. The Lord knows where our hearts are and what we desire to do most (or least!) with our time. Worshiping God “in spirit and truth” (John 4:24) with others who wish to do the same is not only the right thing to do, but it does a lot of good for those who choose to participate.
Hebrews 10:23-25 reads, “Let us hold fast the confession of our hope without wavering, for He who promised is faithful; and let us consider how to stimulate one another to love and good deeds, not forsaking our own assembling together, as is the habit of some, but encouraging one another; and all the more as you see the day drawing near.” The Hebrews writer does not discount the importance of worshiping the Almighty when the church assembles, but he also impresses upon the readers the need for God’s family to gather together for the purpose of building each other up, and you cannot build up or be built up if you are not there.
Encouragement and mutual edification from one another are some of the most important reasons for attending church services. Why? The answer is simple. It is truly a blessing to be in a place where you are surrounded by others who love the Lord and love you, too.
Have you worshiped the Lord with His church lately? If not, give it a try. You will be glad you did.
