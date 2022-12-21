Two football players were taking an important final exam. If they failed the test, they would not be allowed to play in the big game that weekend. The exam was fill-in-the-blank, and the last question read, “Old MacDonald had a .” Bubba was stumped. He had no idea what the answer was, but he knew he needed to get that question right in order to pass.

Making sure the professor was not watching, he tapped Tiny on his shoulder. “What’s the answer to the last question?” Bubba whispered. Tiny laughed. In fact, he was afraid he had laughed too loudly, so he looked around to make sure the professor had not noticed anything, then he turned to Bubba. “Bubba, you’re so stupid. Everyone knows Old MacDonald had a FARM.”

Recommended for you