Two football players were taking an important final exam. If they failed the test, they would not be allowed to play in the big game that weekend. The exam was fill-in-the-blank, and the last question read, “Old MacDonald had a .” Bubba was stumped. He had no idea what the answer was, but he knew he needed to get that question right in order to pass.
Making sure the professor was not watching, he tapped Tiny on his shoulder. “What’s the answer to the last question?” Bubba whispered. Tiny laughed. In fact, he was afraid he had laughed too loudly, so he looked around to make sure the professor had not noticed anything, then he turned to Bubba. “Bubba, you’re so stupid. Everyone knows Old MacDonald had a FARM.”
“Oh yeah,” replied Bubba. “I remember now.” So, he picked up his No. 2 pencil and started to write the answer in the blank. Then, he stopped. Tapping Tiny’s shoulder again, he whispered, “Tiny, how do you spell FARM?”
Tiny responded, “You really are dumb, Bubba. Everyone knows how to spell FARM. It is spelled E-I-E-I-O.”
Ignorance of Old MacDonald’s farm may not have too many long-lasting effects, but ignorance of God’s will has some everlasting consequences. We read in Acts 17:30 & 31, “Therefore having overlooked the times of ignorance, God is now declaring to men that all people everywhere should repent, because He has fixed a day in which He will judge the world in righteousness through a Man whom He has appointed, having furnished proof to all men by raising Him from the dead.”
Some have said, “Ignorance is bliss.” However, there is nothing blissful about being lost for eternity. Jesus said in Luke 13:3, “I tell you, no, but unless you repent, you will all likewise perish.” He gave the very same command in verse 5. Why would He stress the importance of repentance? Repentance is the process whereby we turn from the ways of sin and turn to the ways of Christ. We cannot do this if we do not listen to and obey God’s will as it is given to us in the Bible.
Heed the wisdom and warning of the inspired apostle Peter as he spoke to a group of Christians who already had repented of their sins in 1 Peter 1:13-15: “Therefore, prepare your minds for action, keep sober in spirit, fix your hope completely on the grace to be brought to you at the revelation of Jesus Christ. As obedient children, do not be conformed to the former lusts which were yours in your ignorance, but like the Holy One who called you, be holy yourselves also in all your behavior.” The conclusion is simple: Ignorance is death. So, repent, follow Christ, and never turn back!
