When someone does not want to accept Truth, there is the common problem of twisting the scriptures to their own destruction as warned in 2 Peter 3:16. “Michael the great prince is none other than Jesus Christ himself” (The Watchtower, 1984, p. 29) and “There is Scriptural evidence for concluding that Michael was the name of Jesus Christ before he left heaven and after his return” (Watchtower magazine, May, 1959, p. 307). Where is the ”scriptural evidence”? 1 Thessalonians 4:16 and Jude 9. Let’s examine.

“For the Lord Himself will descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of an archangel, and with the trumpet of God. And the dead in Christ will rise first” (1 Thessalonians 4:16). Three things are mentioned that will accompany the coming of Christ: shout, voice of an archangel and trumpet of God. So, therefore, this makes Jesus, Michael the archangel?

