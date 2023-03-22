When someone does not want to accept Truth, there is the common problem of twisting the scriptures to their own destruction as warned in 2 Peter 3:16. “Michael the great prince is none other than Jesus Christ himself” (The Watchtower, 1984, p. 29) and “There is Scriptural evidence for concluding that Michael was the name of Jesus Christ before he left heaven and after his return” (Watchtower magazine, May, 1959, p. 307). Where is the ”scriptural evidence”? 1 Thessalonians 4:16 and Jude 9. Let’s examine.
“For the Lord Himself will descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of an archangel, and with the trumpet of God. And the dead in Christ will rise first” (1 Thessalonians 4:16). Three things are mentioned that will accompany the coming of Christ: shout, voice of an archangel and trumpet of God. So, therefore, this makes Jesus, Michael the archangel?
The best commentary on the Bible is the Bible, not the Watchtower Society or any other counsel of men. Note the Bible teaching on Jesus/angel relationship: “For to which of the angels did He ever say, ‘You are My Son. Today I have begotten You’? And again, ‘I will be to Him a Father, and He shall be to Me a Son?’ But when He again brings the firstborn into the world, He says ’Let all the angels worship Him.’ And of the angels He says, ‘Who makes His angels spirits and His ministers a flame of fire.’ But to the Son He says. ‘Your throne, O God, is forever and ever; a scepter of righteousness is the scepter of Your kingdom. You have loved righteousness and hated lawlessness; therefore God, Your God, has anointed You with the oil of gladness more than Your companions.’ And, ‘You, Lord, in the beginning laid the foundation of the earth, and the heavens are the work of Your Hands. They will perish, but You remain, and they will grow old like a garment, like a cloak You will fold them up, and they will be changed. But You are the same, and Your years will not fail.’ But to which of the angels has He ever said: ‘Sit at My right hand, till I make Your enemies Your foot stood?’” (Hebrews 1:5-13)
Revelation 19:10 and 22:8,9 sheds additional light on this matter: “And I fell at his feet to worship him. But he said to me, ‘See that you do not do that! I am your fellow servant, and of your brethren who have the testimony of Jesus. Worship God. For the testimony of Jesus is the spirit of prophecy.’” Angels do not accept worship.
“For He has not put the world to come, of which we speak, in subjection to angels” (Hebrews 2:5). Contrast that to: “And Jesus came and spoke to them, saying, ‘All authority has been given to Me in heaven and earth’” (Matthew 28:18). Also, add to the mix, previously quoted Hebrews 1:6. “Let all the angels of God worship Him.” Conclusions: negative, He is not Michael the Archangel. Positive, He is exactly what the Jew’s accusation included: “Therefore the Jews sought all the more to kill Him, because He not only broke the Sabbath, but also said that God was His Father, making Himself equal with God” (John 5:18). This is a most profound subject, yet we have the assurance “And you shall know the truth and the truth shall make you free” (John 8:32). Amen.
Frank Parker is a resident of Sebring.