I often receive mail from different sources addressing me with several interesting titles. Among those many titles, I am more commonly referred to as “Father,” “Reverend” or “Pastor.” Now, all three of these words are biblical, but they are not words that describe a preacher. When used to describe me and what I do as a preacher, they are used incorrectly.
First of all, the term “Father” describes God Almighty and no one else. Jesus said in Matthew 23:9, “Do not call anyone on earth your father; for One is your Father, He who is in heaven.” This passage is not referring to the term used by a child of his biological father. Rather, this is a warning against designating any person in a spiritual sense as “Father.” There is, after all, only one Father, and He is God.
Secondly, the word “Reverend” is a term that is found only one time in the entire Bible. It is an older English word that can be located only in the King James or American Standard Versions of the Bible. Concerning the Lord in Heaven above, Psalm 111:9 reads that “holy and reverend is His name.” As this particular word is reserved only for the name of God, it is simply arrogant for any man or woman to attach this holy description to his or her own name. For example, modern translations often use the word “awesome” in place of the term “reverend.” What would happen if all of the religious people who call themselves “Reverend” suddenly asked to be called “Awesome?” I think you get my point.
The third term I mentioned was “Pastor.” This is one of the most misused words in the religious world today. It is often used as a title for a teacher, preacher or evangelist. However, that application alone would be a misapplication of the word. To understand the term “pastor” better, we need to look more closely at the Greek language in which the New Testament was originally written to record God’s new covenant with us.
Three Greek words – presbuteros, episkopos, and poimen – are translated into three pairs of English words – elder & presbyter, overseer & bishop, and shepherd & pastor, respectively. These six terms are all used to describe various aspects of a single position. To keep it simple, we will refer to this position as “elder,” since that is one of the more commonly used terms in the New Testament describing this office.
A preacher must not be confused with a pastor (elder). In fact, Ephesians 4:11 makes the distinction between an evangelist (preacher who travels) and a pastor (elder). It even distinguishes a pastor (elder) from a teacher, which aligns very closely with a preacher (one who preaches or teaches the gospel of Jesus Christ to others).
Certain qualifications must first be met to be an elder. Among several mentioned, Titus 1:5-9 reads that an elder must be “the husband of but one wife, a man whose children believe and are not open to the charge of being wild and disobedient.” What does this tell us? It tells us that a pastor (elder) must be a man (not a woman) who is married to a wife (not single) with children who believe (has offspring) and are not disobedient (are under control). These qualifications for an elder, along with others, are further detailed in 1 Timothy 3:1-7.
The message is simple. To be an elder, presbyter, overseer, bishop, shepherd, or pastor (as the Bible defines this one office), one must first fulfill the requirements for that position as set out in God’s word. For one to label himself or herself otherwise would be to defy and reject the inspired instructions and conditions for such a worker given by God Himself.
So, what am I, and what do I do? I am simply a teacher, preacher, or an evangelist, because I teach others about God’s will for man, preach from the Bible, and evangelize those from place to place who are willing to listen and learn of the good news of Jesus Christ. These three terms are not only biblical, they are all used to describe the particular job I perform as a proclaimer of the gospel. However, they are only descriptions of what I do. They are not lofty titles for me to wear and everyone else to glorify. God is not a fan of men wearing titles, and neither should we.
“So, Kevin, what should I call you?” someone might ask. If you want to know what to call me, just call me, “Kevin.” After all, that is what my parents named me.
Kevin’s Komments is written by Kevin Patterson and presented by the Sebring Parkway church of Christ assembling at 3800 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Find us on the internet at www.sebringcoc.com, or e-mail us at sebringparkway@sebringcoc.com.