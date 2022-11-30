I often receive mail from different sources addressing me with several interesting titles. Among those many titles, I am more commonly referred to as “Father,” “Reverend” or “Pastor.” Now, all three of these words are biblical, but they are not words that describe a preacher. When used to describe me and what I do as a preacher, they are used incorrectly.

First of all, the term “Father” describes God Almighty and no one else. Jesus said in Matthew 23:9, “Do not call anyone on earth your father; for One is your Father, He who is in heaven.” This passage is not referring to the term used by a child of his biological father. Rather, this is a warning against designating any person in a spiritual sense as “Father.” There is, after all, only one Father, and He is God.

Recommended for you