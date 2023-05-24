Riding along in the car enjoying the bright, sunny morning, a reflection caught my eye. I tried to find it in that exact spot but as I moved my head, it disappeared. However, it had only moved.
Momentarily, it was on the dashboard only quickly to appear on the door. On it went for a couple of minutes as I tried to discern the movement, colors and shape I was seeing.
For a bit, it remained a mystery.
Sometime before these little bursts of brightness started dancing before my eyes in the car, I had purchased a necklace. It has a bright silver chain with a heart-shaped, locket-type glass face that opens to receive a memento.
I placed in the heart locket a lone charm of a simple flower with different colored stones in each petal.
That day in the car, I was wearing the necklace. As we drove along the curvy roads, the sun reflected off the silver necklace and colorful stones creating a kaleidoscope that continually gave me a new perspective in a heart shape.
Take this thought further with me, please.
In Psalm 145 we read of many of God’s attributes. When I have been asked to speak about one characteristic of God that stands out to me, I immediately say, His faithfulness.
I can recall so many ways in my life that I have experienced his faithfulness to me. Yet, even that one word only touches on what that really means.
As I read through Psalm 145, I discovered more about his greatness, power, splendor, miracles, goodness, mercy, compassion. On and on it goes.
In other words, God’s faithfulness is like that dancing jewel of colors and brightness that kept surprising me in its many reflective appearances. Only far more impressive and expansive than I can hope to imagine from the very heart of God.
In Ephesians 3: 20 NKJV we read, “Now to Him who is able to do exceedingly abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that works in us, to Him be glory in the church by Christ Jesus to all generations, forever and ever. Amen.”
If in his faithfulness he shines mercy upon me, I can’t even fathom the intricate facets inhabited in the depth of his mercy. The same applies to each one of his abundant characteristics.
So, when he visits you through one of his many attributes, remember even that one is like a kaleidoscope of precious jewels brightening your life. Selah