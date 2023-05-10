Asking, seeking and knocking became more than words to me a number of years ago.
No longer able to stay in our small affordable apartment due to the landlord’s needs, I felt I was outside looking in…discouraged. But it wasn’t just me. I had my young son to consider, too.
The cost of apartments was staggering on my very small income as a single Mom. Divorce had already rocked my boat and now the waves of uncertainty threatened to drown me.
Until I read an article that said to do all I knew to do and leave the rest with God. I prayed and an idea came to me.
Instead of newspaper hunting for rentals, I drove around the neighborhood looking for small ‘for rent’ signs or larger homes that may have unadvertised vacancies.
By God’s design through a Christian bumper sticker, I met a lady who invited me to a piano recital in her home. “Perhaps one of the neighbors will know of a place to rent,” she said.
And, so, in asking, I received an answer. In seeking, I received an invitation. In knocking, unexpected blessings arrived. And an apartment found.
Matthew 7: 7-8 NKJV says, “Ask and it will be given to you; seek and you will find; knock and the door will be opened to you. For everyone who asks receives; he who seeks finds; and to him who knocks, the door will be opened.”
Some 50 years later … I see how in my life’s journey I have been on a quest. Being on a quest can be challenging.
As a planner, I like to have all my ducks in a row. However, I also ask a lot of questions, seek out or research better ways, and have learned to boldly knock on doors. Though challenging to a planner, the Lord has often redirected my original steps. And his ways are more fulfilling than mine.
In this way, I have learned to plan better, trust him more and be open for his surprises. All in all, I am first asking, seeking and knocking through persistent prayer to the Lord. Then I take that same approach in finding the answer to whatever my quest is at the time.
When I ask something of God, my passion should be to know him, his purposes and his ways. As I seek, alertness will help me interpret circumstances through his wisdom. When knocking, I’ll confidently step through the threshold of open doors.
So, keep asking, seeking and knocking on your journey in life. Selah