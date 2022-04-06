The story is told of a mother who was giving her little boy a bath. He sat in the bathtub while she poured the shampoo onto his hair. After lathering up his hair, the mother poured on some water to remove the shampoo, but the little boy tipped his head down, and the shampoo ran right into his eyes. The little boy cried because of the sting of the shampoo.
The mother explained to her son that if he would just look up at her as she poured the water, then he would avoid getting any shampoo in his eyes. The little boy agreed, but just as soon as his mother started to rinse his hair, his fear overcame his trust, and he looked down again. Naturally, the shampoo ran into his eyes, and again, there were more tears.
Practically the same thing happened to the apostle Peter. He and the other disciples were in a boat in the midst of a storm when Jesus came walking to them on the water. The story in Matthew 14:24-33 reads, “But the boat was already a long distance from the land, battered by the waves; for the wind was contrary. And in the fourth watch of the night He came to them, walking on the sea. When the disciples saw Him walking on the sea, they were terrified, and said, ‘It is a ghost!’ And they cried out in fear. But immediately Jesus spoke to them, saying, ‘Take courage, it is I; do not be afraid.’ Peter said to Him, ‘Lord, if it is You, command me to come to You on the water.’ And He said, ‘Come!’ And Peter got out of the boat, and walked on the water and came toward Jesus. But seeing the wind, he became frightened, and beginning to sink, he cried out, ‘Lord, save me!’ Immediately Jesus stretched out His hand and took hold of him, and said to him, ‘You of little faith, why did you doubt?’ When they got into the boat, the wind stopped. And those who were in the boat worshiped Him, saying, ‘You are certainly God’s Son!’”
When the little boy took his eyes off his mother, he got shampoo in his eyes. Why? He did not have enough faith in what his mother said.
When Peter took his eyes off Jesus, he began to sink in the water. Why? He did not have enough faith in what Jesus said.
When we take our eyes off God, then we find ourselves in trouble, as well. However, when by faith we keep our eyes fixed on Him, we will find ourselves safe in His arms both here and in the hereafter.
Remember, God loves us and wants to take care of us, but we must have faith for Him to do so. He will never force Himself into our lives, but He does wait patiently for the day when our faith reaches out for His grace, so make the decision to focus your faith and take hold of the eternal hand of the Lord today!
