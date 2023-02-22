Aunt Vera was married to my mother’s twin brother. She was the sister to Sadie, who I later discovered was the mother to the young woman who would become my best friend.
Aunt Vera was writing out Christmas cards when she noticed her two nieces lived in the same zip code.
Hmm, she thought. I need to introduce these two to each other.
And so, she did. To this day, though Christine and I live miles apart, that rare ingredient called kindred spirits nurtures our friendship and when we talk or write, we easily pick up where we left off. A long-distance friendship kept for over 50 years.
We pray for one another and each other’s families and can easily laugh together just enjoying those moments of hearing one another’s voices.
A kindred spirit friendship is a blessing from God. There is a connection that is sacred in nature. We value and identify with each other and share our beliefs. It is evident in how we think. We are not are afraid to share our hearts because we trust one another.
The same is true in marriage.
Being a kindred spirit with one’s spouse is a blessing beyond measure. When husbands and wives are knit together in their belief in God; in the values on which they want to build their lives and their families; and, their hearts are united in love and meaningful purpose, the marriage has an affinity of attraction and affection blessed of God.
We not only dearly love our spouse; but we like them a lot. Ken is my best friend. It may not mean we always agree on everything. In fact, with differing personalities, we may even get on each other’s nerves at times.
However, the kinship and bond we have in Christ and with each other far surpasses any differences. And, with patience and kindness, we come to appreciate those differences as they round us out in the process.
I am so thankful to be celebrating 41 years of marriage with my soul mate, Ken. From the day we first met on a Christian singles’ bike hike, there has been that connection that only God can bestow.
The verse we chose as our life verse is 1 Corinthians 2: 9 NKJV,
“Eye has not seen, nor ear heard, nor have entered into the heart of man the things which God has prepared for those who love Him.”
Be a kindred spirit in your relationship with God first and it will bubble up in earthly friendships as well. Selah