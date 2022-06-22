A Scout leader approached men sitting on the front porch at a county store. Somewhat out of breath, he asked the men, “Have you seen a group of boy scouts come by?” They answered, “Yes, about an hour ago.” The scout master replied, “I had better hurry up and catch them. I am their leader!”
Leadership is in high demand, but short supply. But this is nothing new! Biblical history and world/secular history proves this point. Leadership is not a position, but a work. “If serving is below you, leadership is beyond you.” Note the following examples: “I have glorified You on the earth. I have finished the WORK which You have given Me to do” (John 17:4); “As they ministered to the Lord and fasted, the Holy Spirit said, ‘Now separate to Me Barnabas and Saul for the WORK to which I have called them’” (Acts 13:2); “This is a faithful saying, If a man desires the position of a bishop, he desires a good WORK.” (1 Timothy 3:1); “But you be watchful in all things, endure affliction, do the WORK of an evangelist, fulfill your ministry” (2 Timothy 4:5 caps added). Get the message?
As true in all of life, we can learn from good, effective, successful leadership and even the bad ones! Let’s get the bad examples out of the way first. The example of the shepherds of Israel (Ezekiel 34:1-7) probably takes First Place! The opening statement, “Woe to the shepherds of Israel”, should grab our attention. Then comes a blistering assault on their total failure as leaders and the consequences. Read it and weep! The scathing indictment in Matthew 23 of hypocrisy may run a close second or tie for first!
But thankfully, we have abundant references to effective, successful leaders and leadership. These that we will consider may not be on your list. Naaman was a commander of the army of the King of Syria and was a great and honorable man in the eyes of his master, but a leper! (2 Kings 5) He was sent to Israel to the prophet of God to be healed and was instructed, “Go and wash in the Jordan seven times, and your flesh shall be restored to you, and you shall be clean” (verse 10). He became furious and began to argue and turned and went away in a rage. Cool, “inferior minds” reasoned with him and he LISTENED and then ACTED accordingly. (Verses 13,14) Humility is a vital quality to effective leadership.
We do not even know his name, but the king of Nineveh understood the power of leadership and example in word and deed. Upon hearing of the planned destruction of Nineveh, he laid aside his robe, covered himself with sackcloth and sat in ashes. He then proclaimed and published throughout Nineveh by decree a call to turn from evil and cry mighty to God and declared, “Who can tell if God will turn and relent, and turn away from His fierce anger, so that we may not perish?” Did you note that the King associated himself with the problem? That’s what a WE leader does!!
These two simple qualities, listening to “inferiors “and being a WE leader, are critical for effective, successful leadership. Biblical and secular history so proves. As stated before, such leadership is in high demand and short supply! Remember-you drive cattle; you LEAD sheep!
Frank Parker is a resident of Sebring.