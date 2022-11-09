When we first saw the house we now live in, it had good curbside appeal. The lawn was mowed. The front garden area was well kept and welcoming.
Fast forward to when we finally took possession and we couldn’t believe our eyes. It was a tangled mess!
Tropical storm conditions possible. Windy. Showers developing this afternoon. High 79F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Tropical storm conditions possible. Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Low 69F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Updated: November 9, 2022 @ 4:28 am
When we first saw the house we now live in, it had good curbside appeal. The lawn was mowed. The front garden area was well kept and welcoming.
Fast forward to when we finally took possession and we couldn’t believe our eyes. It was a tangled mess!
The lawn was overgrown and scraggly. And the garden area was a tangle of vines, low-growing foliage of different kinds, and weeds galore.
We couldn’t ignore this and wondered if we should call in a professional. As we contemplated our next move, a snake (though not poisonous) slithered through the interwoven greenery…the perfect place to hide.
Now in hindsight…after just planting the last perennial this fall with hopes for spring and summer of 2023, we are so glad we took one small section at a time on our own. My husband Ken did the lion’s share of the work while I came alongside as helper and idea person!
It reminds me how our spiritual lives can start out green, healthy and blooming. But if neglect sets in because of busyness and other distractions, circumstances can tangle up our faith and thinking.
And we wonder if we’ve let too much time go by in our walk with the Lord which keeps us from pursuing it again. A tangled spiritual mess results.
A friend’s mother used to tell her when she found herself in predicaments beyond her control, “Just let it unravel.”
That simply meant she should not fret about it but think clearly and give it some time. Just do the next thing.
Likewise with our spiritual garden. One step at a time, we can come back into a close walk with the Lord. The knotty disarray can be recreated through our Lord’s grace and mercy into a colorful, well-nurtured, blooming garden. We will not only flourish, but inspire others to do the same.
Our garden now has purple and pink asters, yellow, purple, lavender and white violas and a few colorful pansies. A white daisy plant and a yellow cone flower fill in the ranks around mondo grass and low growing juniper along with a beautiful hibiscus that blooms throughout summer. Cedar mulch adds a delightful scent while blanketing the ground for winter.
Most of the plants are perennials so they will flower again.
So, if circumstances have side-tracked you from your first-love, let all that unravel and come back…and bloom again.
In Matthew 11:28 NLT Jesus said, “Come to me, all of you who are weary and carry heavy burdens, and I will give you rest.”
Selah
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.