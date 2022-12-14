He was a man of few words. But he was a man of the Word.
And for that, I am forever grateful.
I can still see my dad, head bent forward over his Bible. He loved God’s Word and read it every day. When he was well into his 80’s, he memorized several verses in John 14. I still hear his voice reciting them.
Dad believed with all his heart what John 1: 1-4 NKJV says.
“In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. He was in the beginning with God. All things were made through Him, and without Him nothing was made that was made. In Him was life, and the life was the light of men.”
Dad’s heart for God’s Word was reflected in all he did. From his love for his wife and family to his profession as a machinist and his dedication to being the spiritual leader in our home.
Though he worked long hours to provide for us, he always got up on Sunday morning and took us to church and served the Lord in various capacities. Though quiet, we knew to listen when he spoke. He had our love and respect and that of many others. Quite often something he said will come to mind.
I am still listening.
I have a feeling that Joseph, Mary’s betrothed, was also a man of few words.
When he learned that Mary was with child and didn’t know the details, he could have made a public spectacle of her and divorced her. Rather, Matthew 1:19 says he, “being a just man, and not wanting to make her a public example, was minded to put her away secretly.”
Here was a righteous and kind man … quietly trying to come up with the best solution. But God intervened and sent an angel to tell him the truth of her pregnancy and that he shouldn’t be afraid to marry her.
God entrusted his own Son to this man. Adopted into this particular family, Jesus had the example and training of a godly man as his earthly father.
And though tongues surely wagged and made their own suppositions, Joseph was steadfast in his faith in God, his belief that God knew what he was doing and that Mary needed his love and protection.
God the Father even gave Joseph the privilege of naming the child. “You shall call His name Jesus, for He will save His people from their sins.”
What message might the Father be whispering to you? Listen. Selah