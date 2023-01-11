Have you ever worn a new outfit and nobody noticed or complimented you? It’s a little disappointing especially if you know it is complimentary to your appearance.
However, when someone says to you, “that looks good on you!” it is up lifting. You feel like you’ve made the right choice and the colors and style suit you.
My Mom knew how to dress. She had style. Even as she got older, she kept that stylish look while always still being appropriate for her age. It seemed that her style matched her effervescent spirit. So, when she entered a room, she was always pleasant to look at.
However, on those days when feeling under the weather or just hanging out at home, she opted for her favorite loose and comfortable house dresses (mu-mu’s, as they were called). But even they had a flare that matched her personality.
There is some clothing that is superior to all other coverings.
The Bible tells us not to worry about our clothing. In Matthew 6:28 NLT we are reminded of this. “Look at the lilies of the field and how they grow. They don’t work or make their clothing, yet Solomon in all his glory was not dressed as beautifully as they are.”
Even on those days when things are not going as we had hoped, Isaiah 61:3 reminds us that the Lords will give us “The garment of praise for the spirit of heaviness.”
As we choose clothing that is modest and appropriate and reflects who we are, we should always wear the garment of praise. Mom was thankful and a giver. She wore this garment well.
But there is still apparel that is more important than any other. And when we wear this attire, it supersedes all others. This covering starts from the inside and works its way out.
It begins with recognizing that we are sinners in need of a Savior. Jesus Christ is that Savior and he willingly took our sins upon himself that we might have his righteousness. As it says in Philippians 3:9 “… and be found in Him, not having my own righteousness … but that which is through faith in Christ, the righteousness which is from God by faith.”
So, no matter what clothing we may be wearing on the outside, on the inside … through our faith in Christ…God the Father sees us through Christ’s righteousness with which believers are clothed.
Wow! Clothed in Christ’s righteousness.
And, God looks good on everybody. Looking good. Selah