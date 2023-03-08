People of faith don’t always accept their losses quietly and calmly. A faithful person’s heartaches and pains hurt them just as much as someone who doesn’t count on spirituality or religion in their lives. When someone you love dies, grief is a natural reaction to loss no matter what you believe in.

Getting angry at God and questioning your faith after your loved one’s death is also very normal as part of the struggle to make sense of their death.

