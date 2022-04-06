Lost and found. That’s the place I usually found the clothing my youngest son had lost. To him, it was lost forever. To me, I just had to retrace his steps. Eventually the lost was found.
Sometimes we lose something at home.
One of a pair of favorite earrings has gone missing on numerous occasions. The carpet in our home is cut Berber in dark and light brown tones. Something dropped is quickly swallowed up.
My husband Ken and I drop to our knees hoping for a sparkle to catch our eye as we brush our hands across where we think the item may have fallen.
Once, I noticed a small marquis diamond missing from my wedding band. Even a small gem seems to leave a gaping hole … like a missing tooth. We both went into search mode.
Where had I been last? What had I been doing? Had it been missing earlier and I had only just noticed it?
It is so disturbing to lose something that has value, especially when it holds sentimental value as well.
Jesus tells the parable of a woman who had 10 silver coins and noticed one was missing. In Luke 15:8-10 NLT we see her frantic search to find the missing coin. It could have been part of her dowry or to be used in her wedding attire.
A parable is an earthly story … one which we can relate to as part life, with a heavenly meaning … one that reveals a spiritual meaning.
The woman’s diligence results in a flurry of activity … lighting a lamp, sweeping every inch of the house, searching every nook and cranny. After all, just like a lost earring or tiny diamond, it could have dropped and then rolled under a piece of furniture.
When she finally finds the coin, she doesn’t just put it back. Instead, she calls her friends and neighbors to share in her joy. Verse 9 says, “Rejoice with me because I have found my lost coin.”
The ‘earthly’ part of the story had me thinking about things I have lost (and fortunately found). But the ‘heavenly’ part of the story says in verse 10, “In the same way there is joy in the presence of God’s angels when even one sinner repents.”
Since this takes place in the woman’s house, perhaps we need to look in our own homes and see if someone in our family, extended family, friends or acquaintances is in need of being found.
With the light of Scripture, transparency and patient and loving diligence, found will replace lost and a celebration will follow. Selah