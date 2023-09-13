A hillbilly and his son once left their backwoods home and went to the city. Upon their arrival, they noticed and entered the local mall. They were amazed by almost everything they saw, but they were especially intrigued by two, shiny, silver walls that could move apart and then slide back together again. The boy asked, “What is this, Father?”
The father, never having seen an elevator before, responded, “Son, I have never seen anything like this in my life. I have no idea what it is.”
While the boy and his father were watching with wonder, an old woman confined to a wheelchair and grossly overweight from years of immobility rolled up to the sliding walls and pressed a button. The metallic doors suddenly opened, and the woman rolled between them into a small room. Then the walls closed, and both father and son watched the small, circular numbers above the doors light up sequentially. They continued to watch until it reached the last number, and then the numbers began to light in reverse order. Finally, the large, silver walls opened up again, and a young, beautiful, blonde woman stepped out of the tiny room and walked away.
The father, unable to take his eyes off the young woman, said quietly to his son, “Go get your mother.”
There was a time in this country when people understood the meaning of commitment, especially concerning the subject of marriage. If two people entered into a marriage relationship, then they understood it was for life. Some had difficult marriages, but they persevered. Others had great marriages, but it was only because they worked so hard for those relationships to work.
Today, many enter into marriage with the idea that if things do not work out like they plan, then ending the relationship is a viable option. Divorce is as common as peanut butter and jelly. Many would rather quit the problem than fix the problem. Truly, it can be said of modern marriages that when the going gets tough, the tough gets going.
However, no matter the current thinking of society or the contemporary practices of our culture, God has had from the beginning only one plan in mind for matrimony, and that is for one man to marry one woman for life. In fact, God said in Malachi 2:16, “... I hate divorce ...” That is why Jesus said of the husband and wife, “So they are no longer two, but one flesh. What therefore God has joined together, let no man separate.” (Matthew 19:6) Did you hear that? “Let no man separate!”
Marriage is not always easy, especially if one or both parties are not willing to put the time and effort into the relationship that it requires. Nevertheless, every marriage on the face of the earth can work (and work well!) if the husband and wife will love each other as the Bible teaches them to love. There are no exceptions! God did not create marriage to fail. He created it to last, but to do that, we must embrace commitment and practice godly love for our spouses.
1 Corinthians 13:4-8 reads, “Love is patient, love is kind and is not jealous; love does not brag and is not arrogant, does not act unbecomingly; it does not seek its own, is not provoked, does not take into account a wrong suffered does not rejoice in unrighteousness, but rejoices with the truth; bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things. Love never fails...” No matter what problems exist, when a marriage possesses this kind of love, then the love will not fail, the marriage will not fail, and God will be pleased.
Remember, God’s plan for marriage has always been the best plan. After all, He created it.
