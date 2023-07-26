I am me … the person everyone sees. I am myself … who behaves according to who I am. And I…am a very important person. At least in my own opinion.
But if I look in the mirror and consider myself only, a certain arrogance accompanies my estimation…resulting in missing the point of who God created me to be.
First, I must come to terms with my Creator/Designer recognizing that who he created me to be has been compromised by sin. And sin separates me from him resulting in death.
However, in his mercy, Jesus took my place on the cross willingly giving his life in substitution for mine. Rising from the dead, he gifted all believers with eternal life.
Now, when I look in the mirror, a new image appears.
Suddenly, I see by faith through his grace the whole of who I was created to be in the first place. That trinity of self is humbled only to be lifted up.
To humble oneself is quite humiliating.
However, it is in this humbling process … this bringing oneself to the ground…where looking up is all that is left, we find our true selves.
C.S. Lewis once said not to think less of yourself, but think less about yourself.
In other words, arise, glance at your reflection in the mirror, wash your face and prepare for the day. Meet with the Lord Jesus in a quiet time. Then see his reflection in the mirror shining through yours.
Now you’re ready. Move forward into your day with the confidence that you belong to him. That look in the mirror becomes more about preparing yourself to be all God has created you to be for his glory. 1 Peter 5: 6 NLT says,
“So humble yourselves under the mighty power of God, and at the right time he will lift you up in honor.”
When it is all about him to start with, he is right there to bless you in return.
That’s the thing about humility. It doesn’t diminish the value God places on each one of us; but brings us to a place of intimacy with our Savior. Verses 10-11 remind us of the benefits in store for us.
“In his kindness God called you to share in his eternal glory by means of Christ Jesus. So after you have suffered a little while, he will restore, support, and strengthen you, and he will place you on a firm foundation.”
Me, myself and I. Be your true self in him. Selah