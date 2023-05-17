In my article “Moloch Reigns Today” readers were introduced to Moloch and given some insight into how he is emerging here in America today. Now we will expand on how Satan is positioning Moloch over schools and educational programs aimed at young children.
All across the nation there are after-school programs designed to not only give working parents some assistance but to offer supplemental education to knowledge hungry children. It may surprise you to learn there is one gaining traction called the “After School Satan Club.” That is right, a club for young children to learn about Satan.
Satan is a legalist. He and his demonic hoards will not enter without legal authority. Therefore, he has influenced court decisions allowing these programs to be presented based on First Amendment rights. Apparently, the program leaders will send a permission form home to parents requesting they allow their children to participate in the child-friendly demonic curriculum.
Using cartoons and catchy themed music, the website is clearly aimed to attract young children and possibly sooth unsuspecting parents to believe it harmless. There is a two-and-a-half minute video that summarizes their objective. Opening with a cartoon goat standing in front of a school, a song is played. The lyrics are: “Satan’s not an evil guy. He wants you to learn and question why. He wants you to have fun and be yourself. And by the way there is no hell.” Further into the song it tells children “Satan looks for truth. Let’s help him boys and girls.” It once again repeats the opening line and then “Everyone is different, and that’s ok with Satan. He’ll always treat you equal whether you’re black, white, or gay.” It tells children “Satan’s not a scary guy, he wants you to share and to be kind. He want you to have fun and be yourself, and by the way there is no hell.” Nearly three quarters of the way through the video a little red demon pops up and reminds children “Hell isn’t real.” The last quarter of the video tells children “Once all is said and done, Satan doesn’t actually exist. He is just an imaginary friend who can teach us how to live.” The video ends repeating that Satan is not an evil guy while a cartoon witch stands over a pentagram with a chalice and a skull.
Even though the jingle attempts to say Satan does not exist, the club site indicates it is inspired by Satan to start at local elementary schools. They offer the Hellion Academy of Independent Learning or HAIL. This should be concerning to all parents.
The co-founder of the Satanic Temple claims it is not about insulting people who are believers. Church, if you are not insulted by this program, I am not sure how you call yourself a Christian. Romans 12:9 clearly says to “Hate what is evil; cling to what is good.” No matter how this program is marketed, there is nothing good about it.
In my opinion, there is a direct connection between economic inflation and these youth-driven evil indoctrinating programs like this and many others that are recently being brought to light. How so? A number of years ago under a flourishing economy, only one parent, mainly the father, was necessary to work and provide for a family. That left moms at home to keep a close eye on the children and frequently check up on what their children were doing in school. Remember a thing called PTA or the Parent-Teacher Association? They were tasked with duties such as coordinating, organizing and overseeing all school program activities. They regularly attended school board meetings.
Now enter an increasing inflation. Moms are forced to enter the workforce to maintain a home’s financial stability. With both parents working 40 plus hours a week, coupled with the exhaustive chores such as laundry, cooking, etc., the focus shifts away from the child’s scholastic environment thereby leaving them easy prey to the wiles of the devil.
With little to no energy left for moms and dads to review school curriculums, Satan seizes the opportunity to slip in his nefarious agenda and begins capturing the youthful audience. Do you think that opinion is too far off base? Do you think it is just a coincidence the world is in the condition it is currently in? Are you convinced the devil is not real? Or another avenue of deception, have you been convinced Satan acts alone? Let me remind you Lucifer took a massive following with him when exiled from Heaven.
This article could go on and on about how the hooks of the devil are sinking into the future of mankind through the youth of today. Hopefully, your eyes are beginning to open and your spiritual discernment is beginning to give you strong indications it is time to take the idea of spiritual warfare a lot more serious.
James Fansler is a resident of Lake Placid.