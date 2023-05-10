There is a line in “Amazing Grace” that goes “I was blind, but now I see.” That is exactly how some of God’s people are in regards to the Bible. I was once blinded to the demonic references laced from Genesis to Revelations. Once you are aware of something that can affect others, you should feel spiritually obligated to make them aware too; or potentially face the consequences of being complicit in allowing them to remain blind when they need to see.
How I ever read the Bible and did not clearly see the obvious demonic influences throughout history is beyond me. The Old Testament is completely riddled with references to demon gods. One of those demonic deities is Moloch. In a simplified description, Molech was a Canaanite demon god that received child sacrifices. Leviticus 18:21 warns “‘Do not give any of your children to be sacrificed to Moloch, for you must not profane the name of your God. I am the Lord.”
How is this relevant to today? Look around, Molech has risen to high places in our society. Nearly everywhere you turn children are the target of one perverse notion or another. One example, recently the United Nations (UN) released a report that included “Principle 16” of the global body’s March report, released for International Women’s Day no less, lays out the basis for what the U.N. considers “consensual sexual conduct.” It says: “The enforcement of criminal law should reflect the rights and capacity of persons under 18 years of age to make decisions about engaging in consensual sexual conduct and their right to be heard in matters concerning them. Pursuant to their evolving capacities and progressive autonomy, persons under 18 years of age should participate in decisions affecting them, with due regard to their age, maturity, and best interests, and with specific attention to non-discrimination guarantees.” The UN has since declared the context of their opinion is being taken incorrectly, but many readers perceive the message just as it sounds.
Children may not be facing the same deadly sacrificing as biblical times, but they’re being sacrificed in a number of other ways. All across the globe there are fights being waged to protect children from the obvious scheme to pervert the youth. State governments are having to stand against the rising evil as governors sign laws protecting unborn children and a parent’s right to keep their children from submitting to life-altering surgeries without the threat of having their children removed. School boards are being challenged on their curriculum selections. Communities are beginning to stand together against the growing agenda that targets their children. Molech is being revealed.
Edmund Burke is credited for saying, “The only thing necessary for evil to triumph in the world is for good men do nothing.” Well that is what has gotten us here. Romans 12:9 tells us to “Hate what is evil; cling to what it good.” Some translations use the word “Abhor”, which means to have strong feelings of repugnance; to regard with disgust and hatred. If the church body doesn’t take a stand against the evil forces, they are complicit in the downfall of society. We can no longer put our heads in the sand and pretend nothing is happening. We must be prepared to fight for what is right.
One of Satan’s greatest deceits is making people believe he does not exist. This includes making Christians doubt the existence of demonic deities such as Moloch. Turn on any TV. Open any newspaper. Scroll social media. Watch public meetings. Unless you are completely blind, you will notice the obvious emergence of this ancient evil that targets children. Get in the word of God. Put on the armor of God and be on guard.
The devil will try and convince you he and his band of demons do not exist, and he can attempt to bend and sway the media outputs, but he cannot change the word of God. The word of God is the best weapon in this war. Jesus defeated Satan in the desert by using the word against him. Are you opening your Bible daily? Are you seeing the signs? Are you prepared? Or has the devil been successful in making you think Moloch is just a name in an Old Testament story that has nothing to do with today?
Truth is, to the followers of Christ this is no surprise. The Bible warns us this is all coming. It tells us to be ready and watch for the signs. It is up to us to ensure our lamps are full when He comes. Amen.
