There is a line in “Amazing Grace” that goes “I was blind, but now I see.” That is exactly how some of God’s people are in regards to the Bible. I was once blinded to the demonic references laced from Genesis to Revelations. Once you are aware of something that can affect others, you should feel spiritually obligated to make them aware too; or potentially face the consequences of being complicit in allowing them to remain blind when they need to see.

How I ever read the Bible and did not clearly see the obvious demonic influences throughout history is beyond me. The Old Testament is completely riddled with references to demon gods. One of those demonic deities is Moloch. In a simplified description, Molech was a Canaanite demon god that received child sacrifices. Leviticus 18:21 warns “‘Do not give any of your children to be sacrificed to Moloch, for you must not profane the name of your God. I am the Lord.”

