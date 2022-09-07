A husband was trying to convince his wife that women talk more than men. To prove his point, he showed her a study indicating that men on the average use only 15,000 words per day, while women on the average use about 30,000 words per day. The wife pondered the information momentarily and then explained to her husband that the reason women use twice as many words as men is because they have to repeat everything they say. Her husband calmly replied, “What?”

Jesus stated in Matthew 11:15 and many other New Testament verses, “He who has ears to hear, let him hear.” This was His way of saying, “Everyone, listen!” Why do you think Jesus said this so many times? Perhaps, it was because we often do not do a very good job of listening (and I am not talking about men only!). When Jesus taught His Father’s will to the people around Him, He did not want them to miss even one, important word. Listening is absolutely necessary if we desire eternal life. Still, listening alone is not enough.

