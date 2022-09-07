A husband was trying to convince his wife that women talk more than men. To prove his point, he showed her a study indicating that men on the average use only 15,000 words per day, while women on the average use about 30,000 words per day. The wife pondered the information momentarily and then explained to her husband that the reason women use twice as many words as men is because they have to repeat everything they say. Her husband calmly replied, “What?”
Jesus stated in Matthew 11:15 and many other New Testament verses, “He who has ears to hear, let him hear.” This was His way of saying, “Everyone, listen!” Why do you think Jesus said this so many times? Perhaps, it was because we often do not do a very good job of listening (and I am not talking about men only!). When Jesus taught His Father’s will to the people around Him, He did not want them to miss even one, important word. Listening is absolutely necessary if we desire eternal life. Still, listening alone is not enough.
One day Jesus’ mother and brothers came to see Him but, because of a crowd, were unable to get to Him. Luke 8:20, 21 reads, “And it was reported to Him, ‘Your mother and Your brothers are standing outside, wishing to see You.’ But He answered and said to them, ‘My mother and My brothers are these who hear the word of God and do it.’” Those who want to belong to the spiritual family of Christ must do more than just listen to God’s will as found in the Bible...they must obey it!
What do you think would happen to me if my wife told me to take out the garbage, and I said, “I hear you, Sweetie,” and then did nothing about it? I shudder to even think about it. Yet, God is no different. To listen to His words and say, “I hear you, God,” and then do nothing about it, should cause one to shudder with the eternal consequences that would follow.
Listening is absolutely vital in any relationship. Nevertheless, actions also must follow to keep that relationship alive and well. To have and hold a relationship with God, remember the words of Jesus in Luke 11:28, “...blessed are those who hear the word of God and observe it.”
