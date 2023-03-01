LAKE PLACID — The Handbell Musicians of America will hold their annual Florida Festival at First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid on March 3 and 4, with a closing concert open to the public in the Genesis Center at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 4. The Handbell Musicians of America (HMA) is a nationwide organization of musicians, directors and educators representing approximately 100,000 handbell ringers at home and abroad. This is the second time that the Florida Festival will be held in the Genesis Center.
The closing concert will feature a mix of music from the patriotic number “America the Beautiful” to hymns such as “I Know That My Redeemer Lives” to energetic free compositions with titles such as “Jubilation Fanfare,” all under the leadership of David Harris, a nationally recognized teacher, conductor and handbell artist who is director of the acclaimed Raleigh Ringers.
The Florida Festival will bring together 190 ringers from across the state of Florida, ranging in age from 12 to over 80. The ringers are grouped into choirs according to level of ability and will perform several pieces by ability level and several together in a massed group of all ringers and skill levels. Additional music will be provided by the Bronze Group, an advanced ensemble equivalent to three full choirs that will come together just for the festival.
The festival participants are especially looking forward to working with director David Harris, the conductor of the Raleigh Ringers and one of its founding members when the group was organized in 1990. Under his leadership, the Raleigh Ringers have become an internationally acclaimed, Emmy-nominated, handbell choir that has had its concerts broadcast on over 250 American Public Television stations in 45 states and has performed in 39 states and the District of Columbia, as well as giving concerts in England, France and Canada. They are famous in the handbell world for their top-notch artistry and distinctive tie-dye gloves.
In addition to his work with the Raleigh Ringers, Harris has served as handbell director at Hudson Memorial Presbyterian Church in Raleigh, volunteered in numerous capacities as an officer within the Handbell Musicians of America, and has led well over 200 handbell festivals and workshops in 36 states in addition to programs in England, Puerto Rico, Canada, and the Caribbean. He has also been primary handbell clinician at the annual church music conferences of Presbyterian Church (USA) at Montreat, the United Methodist Church at Lake Junaluska, and the Evangelical Lutheran Church at Lutheridge.
He and his wife Kristina live in the Raleigh area and have three grown children and one granddaughter.
There is no charge for the concert, but a love offering will be received. The Genesis Center is behind First Presbyterian Church on Belleview Street between Dal Hall Boulevard and Interlake in Lake Placid. For more information, contact the church office at 863-465-2742.