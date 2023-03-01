LAKE PLACID — The Handbell Musicians of America will hold their annual Florida Festival at First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid on March 3 and 4, with a closing concert open to the public in the Genesis Center at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 4. The Handbell Musicians of America (HMA) is a nationwide organization of musicians, directors and educators representing approximately 100,000 handbell ringers at home and abroad. This is the second time that the Florida Festival will be held in the Genesis Center.

The closing concert will feature a mix of music from the patriotic number “America the Beautiful” to hymns such as “I Know That My Redeemer Lives” to energetic free compositions with titles such as “Jubilation Fanfare,” all under the leadership of David Harris, a nationally recognized teacher, conductor and handbell artist who is director of the acclaimed Raleigh Ringers.

