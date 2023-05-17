A number of years ago, I called my mom to thank her for all the things she had taught me.
I recounted the multitude of tasks I performed as a new wife, mother of an enfolded family and secretary at a Christian school. By her example and training, I had learned how to manage time, plan wisely and keep my priorities straight.
For example, she showed me how important preparation is when planning meals. Especially if our extended Italian family was coming.
Early in the week, she would begin with those things that could be cooked, baked and put together early … absorbing more flavor as they sat and waited to be presented.
Other dishes needed to be served at their freshest for taste and appeal.
She showed me how housekeeping didn’t have to be overwhelming picking up and putting away now … not procrastinating. With a family of five, organization and time management were essentials for me to teach my family. This, in turn, left plenty of play time.
Shopping and knowing prices so that I would recognize a good deal when I saw it has served me well for 41 years and especially in today’s economy.
Recently, as I prepared for 11 of our immediate family to sit around our table, I recognized once again how much I had learned in food preparation and presentation from my mom. She’s now in heaven, but I whispered, “thanks Mom” from my heart as everything came together.
“Your bed always looks so pretty,” my visiting granddaughter said as she observed the finishing touches I gave to our bed. Again, I had to acknowledge that I’d learned that from my mom and that it gives me pleasure.
Most importantly, I saw how a grandmother I never knew (as she died while Mom was pregnant with me) always received love, respect and honor from my mom’s memories … passing along tidbits she learned from her … and making her real to me. She would say my love of plants came from her.
Highest on the list of memories was how Mom instilled Christian values by example … helping others, church attendance, hospitality, love, prayer and trust.
“She watches over the ways of her household, and does not eat the bread of idleness,” Proverbs 31:27 NKJV describes my lively, spirited Mom perfectly.
Thank you to all moms and those who are like moms to us for all you have done and are still doing. For as verse 30 says, “Charm is deceitful and beauty is passing, but a woman who fears the Lord, she shall be praised.”
Thanksgiving and applause! Selah