I wish I could show you the drawing in front of me. Picture a large heron with its extra-long beak filled with a frog … head first and legs hanging over each side of the bottom of the beak.
It looks dismally fateful for the frog as sweat drips from his body. Until you notice the bulging eye of the bird and drop your eyes to his long neck. There with an iron grip are the frog’s front legs and feet firmly choking the bird so he can’t swallow.
And the caption reads: “Never Give Up!”
This picture has been an inspiration to our boys and other children as they met their own set of challenges.
It is also apropos for any age and especially regarding prayer.
The Bible teaches us to pray without ceasing; to pray in the Spirit; to stay alert and be persistent. At times, being alert was something I tripped over. I had a tendency to pray and go in my own strength. But I learned that being alert and persistent meant being still, worshiping and trusting even as time went by.
Alertness to how he might respond kept me from running ahead of God’s answer while still remaining active.
Nehemiah is a fabulous book on leadership and being sensitive to the Spirit’s nudging while waiting patiently on his timing.
The timeline intrigued me.
The Bible says in Nehemiah 1:1 NLT that in late autumn Nehemiah learned that things were not going well in Jerusalem. So, he wept and prayed as he repented and reminded God of his promises.
Then in chapter 2: 1 we read, “Early the following spring,” the King saw his sadness and that led to the answer to his prayers. Even though the problem was dire and I’m sure Nehemiah was eager to just go and see what he could do, he had responsibilities as the King’s Cupbearer. In prayer he waited for God’s solution.
And even when he finally did get to go to Jerusalem, rebuilding the wall met with opposition. When his enemies tried to distract him to come down from the wall, Nehemiah said, “I am engaged in a great work, so I can’t come.”
From autumn to spring and then forward for many years, Nehemiah knew to never give up.
It is an encouragement to us … no matter how long … keep praying for that one, or that situation, or need. I love these words Nehemiah spoke in 2: 8b, “… the gracious hand of God was on me.”
Remember who gets the glory and “never give up!” Selah