I wish I could show you the drawing in front of me. Picture a large heron with its extra-long beak filled with a frog … head first and legs hanging over each side of the bottom of the beak.

It looks dismally fateful for the frog as sweat drips from his body. Until you notice the bulging eye of the bird and drop your eyes to his long neck. There with an iron grip are the frog’s front legs and feet firmly choking the bird so he can’t swallow.

Recommended for you