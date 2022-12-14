Don’t be confused by the term “New Age,” it has been around several decades. However, it seems to gathering followers who are seeking just about anything spiritually related; except the true gospel of Jesus Christ. One description of the New Age movement I recently read is: “a counterfeit philosophy that appeals to the feelings of individuals, leading them to think that that they can enhance their lives through their own person.” Does your home library contain a plethora of self-help books hoping to help you “find yourself” or lead you to spiritual enlightenment? If so, you may very well be following the New Age path and need course correction.
The term New Age is not a formal organized religion, rather an acceptance of practices that are not biblical. Some describe New Age as fitting two categories: occult and humanistic. Occult practices involve attempting to contact the spirit world and accessing the spiritual dimension, often through altered consciousness. Some occult methods include channeling spirits, use of crystals, reading tarot cards, astrology, and different forms of spiritual healing.
Humanistic practices focus on self-sufficiency, self-improvement, and the development of the god-element within the self. Some examples are yoga and meditation strategies, creating a positive environment, and communing with nature. Some will disagree and state yoga and meditation are not exclusively New Age practices, however, their popularity and prevalence correlate with New Age influence. Yoga: a Hindu theistic philosophy teaching the suppression of all activity of body, mind, and will in order that the self may realize its distinction from them and attain liberation.
The word yoga is derived from a Sanskrit word “yug,” which literally means to yoke or unite. It is a form of exercise based on the belief that the body and breath are intimately connected with the mind. Yoga is a means of balancing and harmonizing the body, mind and emotions and is a tool that allows us to withdraw from the chaos of the world and find a quiet space within. There is an English proverb that states “an idle mind is the devil’s workshop.” We read a stark warning about this in 1 Peter 5:8 – “Be alert and of sober mind. Your enemy the devil prowls around like a roaring lion looking for someone to devour.”
Furthermore, some believe adding “’Christian” before “yoga” is acceptable. However, it is an oxymoron. Yoga is rooted in Hinduism and cannot be separated from it. There’s nothing wrong with stretching and exercising for health. But yoga isn’t really about that; it’s aimed at transforming human consciousness to experience the Hindu god, which is a false god. You cannot just add “Christian” to something and consider it OK. Imagine someone selling you on the idea of Christian-pornography. Does it make it OK just because one places Christian in front of it? Absolutely not!
Pastor Gil Rugh of Indian Hills Community Church wrote an article on yoga practices. In it he describes yoga as blatantly anti-Christian. He states yoga teaches you to focus on yourself instead of the one true God. It encourages one to seek the answers to life’s difficult questions within their own consciousness instead of in the Word of God. On top of that, it also leaves one open to deception from Satan. We can’t forget what happened to Israel. They adopted the practices of Baal, and they thought they could wed those practices with their worship of God. They thought they found a better way.
Paul warned the Corinthians about this danger when he told them to be careful about these matters associated with false worship. A number of poses practiced in yoga are used to worship Hindu gods and goddesses. They could draw them into fellowshipping with demons (1 Cor 10:20).
Read that last line one more time. Still want to practice something that can bring you into fellowship with demons? You say you don’t believe in demons? You must not have cracked open the New Testament yet. It is filled with stories of Jesus casting out demons. There are a number of references to demonic activity in the Bible. You can’t pick and choose what to believe in the Bible; you either believe it or you don’t.
If you feel you have been misguided into New Age beliefs, it is not too late for a Bible course correction. Put the New Age practices behind you and find a church that preaches the true and real gospel of Jesus Christ. Amen.
James Fansler is chief of police for the Town of Lake Placid.