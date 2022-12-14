Don’t be confused by the term “New Age,” it has been around several decades. However, it seems to gathering followers who are seeking just about anything spiritually related; except the true gospel of Jesus Christ. One description of the New Age movement I recently read is: “a counterfeit philosophy that appeals to the feelings of individuals, leading them to think that that they can enhance their lives through their own person.” Does your home library contain a plethora of self-help books hoping to help you “find yourself” or lead you to spiritual enlightenment? If so, you may very well be following the New Age path and need course correction.

The term New Age is not a formal organized religion, rather an acceptance of practices that are not biblical. Some describe New Age as fitting two categories: occult and humanistic. Occult practices involve attempting to contact the spirit world and accessing the spiritual dimension, often through altered consciousness. Some occult methods include channeling spirits, use of crystals, reading tarot cards, astrology, and different forms of spiritual healing.

