Jan. 1 is not a new year for much of the world’s population. Since there are various calendars used by different nations/religions, such as Chinese, Hebrew, Jan. 1 is not a new year, but it is a new day. So “happy new day”!

Perhaps the most common “new year’s resolution” is “I will lose weight.” And closely connected to that is “exercise more”. Yet, they inner act. Both of these are important for physical health, but let’s direct our attention in another direction – spiritually health.

