Jan. 1 is not a new year for much of the world’s population. Since there are various calendars used by different nations/religions, such as Chinese, Hebrew, Jan. 1 is not a new year, but it is a new day. So “happy new day”!
Perhaps the most common “new year’s resolution” is “I will lose weight.” And closely connected to that is “exercise more”. Yet, they inner act. Both of these are important for physical health, but let’s direct our attention in another direction – spiritually health.
Overweight – “Therefore we also, since we are surrounded by so great a cloud of witnesses, let us lay aside every weight, and the sin which so easily ensnares us, and let us run with endurance the race that is before us” (Hebrews 12:1). The great cloud of witnesses is those faithful listed in chapter 11. They were not overweight because their living, saving, obedient faith was their daily exercise.
Weight gained – “Do not be deceived. God is not mocked; for whatever a man sows, that he will also reap. For he who sows to his flesh will of the flesh reap corruption, but he who sows to the Spirit will of the Spirit reap everlasting life” (Galatians 6:7.8). Doubt, faithlessness grows when one rejects the evidence as in Romans 1:18-26 and “The heavens declare the glory of God; and the firmament shows His handiwork” (Psalm 19:1). The “pounds” are added when “The fool has said in his heart, ‘There is no God’” (Psalm 14:1) and then live accordingly.
Weight loss – “But God be thanked that though you were slaves to sin, yet you obeyed from the heart that form of doctrine to which you were delivered. And having been set free from sin, you became slaves of righteousness” (Romans 6:17,18). This step does not happen until we see in a mirror the situation: “For if anyone is a hearer of the word and not a doer, he is like a man observing his natural face in a mirror, for he observes himself, goes away, and immediately forgets what kind of man he was” (James 1:23,24). James further explains when we see the situation, we will become a “doer”! Examples of weight lose are the 3,000 on Pentecost (Acts 2:36-41) and those in Corinth (1 Corinthians 6:9-11).
Weight maintained – “Meditate on these things; give yourself entirely to them, that your progress may be evident to all. Take heed to yourself and to the doctrine. Continue in them, for in doing this you will save both yourself and those who hear you” (1 Timothy 4:15.16). This is perhaps the hardest part of any diet … self-control and steadfastness. When the goal, benefits and blessings are kept in sight, then weight management is kept in focus. “Therefore, my beloved brethren, be steadfast, immovable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, knowing that your labor is not in vain in the Lord” (1 Corinthians 15:58).
Frank Parker is a Sebring resident.