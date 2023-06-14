From the national news down to the local levels, there has been much discussion about everything from the definition of a woman to the redefinition of marriage. Human beings have always been given the freedom by the Almighty to choose any path desired in life, whether it be right or wrong. However, that freedom to choose does not mean that we are free from the consequences of those choices. Both here and in eternity, there are prices to pay for choosing wrong over right.
Rather than argue over what I think or what your opinion is on what is good and decent and pure, why not ask God for the answers? After all, He is not only the Creator of all things, He is also the Author of everything moral and holy and righteous. Human beings may declare that this is good or that is good, but no one has the right to “rewrite” God’s truth.
The Bible teaches when God created for Adam a helper “suitable for him” (Genesis 2:18), He created Eve. In other words, the Lord created a woman for the man. He did not create another man. He did not create many genders. He simply created a single female for the single male. Genesis 2:24 reads, “For this reason a man shall leave his father and his mother and be joined to his wife; and they shall become one flesh.” That “one flesh” between Adam and Eve became the first marriage and God’s definition of what matrimony was and would always be, and no one has the right to “rewrite” God’s truth.
The Bible teaches that under the Law of Moses, some attempted to change God’s definition of marriage, so God responded, “You shall not lie with a male as one lies with a female; it is an abomination.” (Leviticus 18:22) He further stated, “If there is a man who lies with a male as those who lie with a woman, both of them have committed a detestable act; they shall surely be put to death. Their bloodguiltiness is upon them.” (Leviticus 20:13). Perverting the Lord’s instructions was a very serious matter to Him, because no one has the right to “rewrite” God’s truth.
Furthermore, the Law of Christ did not abandon the Old Testament rule. The New Testament declares in Romans 1:24-27, “Therefore, God gave them over in the lusts of their hearts to impurity, so that their bodies would be dishonored among them. For they exchanged the truth of God for a lie, and worshiped and served the creature rather than the Creator, who is blessed forever. Amen. For this reason, God gave them over to degrading passions; for their women exchanged the natural function for that which is unnatural, and in the same way also the men abandoned the natural function of the woman and burned in their desire toward one another, men with men committing indecent acts and receiving in their own persons the due penalty of their error.” Even under the amazing grace offered to all men during this Christian age, still, no one has the right to “rewrite” God’s truth.
God has always wanted men to be men and women to be women. Commandments such as Deuteronomy 22:5 (“A woman shall not wear man’s clothing, nor shall a man put on a woman’s clothing; for whoever does these things is an abomination to the Lord your God.”) have not been argued or ignored since the creation of humanity like they seem to have been in the past 50 years. As a society, the further we grow from God and His words of truth, the further we will grow from His good intentions for our lives and the success we could have as His creation. We can always choose to disobey Him, but no one has the right to “rewrite” God’s truth.
We each have the freedom to choose our moral paths in this life, but if we choose a path contrary to God, we will lose out on a relationship with Him both now and forever. As “…all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God” (Romans 3:23), we all carry the same sentence of deserved punishment, because each of us has sinned. But, we can change. Through the grace and mercy of God, we can change. We can stop choosing to do what displeases God and start doing what pleases Him. As the apostle wrote to the church at Corinth, “Or do you not know that the unrighteous will not inherit the kingdom of God? Do not be deceived; neither fornicators, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor effeminate, nor homosexuals, nor thieves, nor the covetous, nor drunkards, nor revilers, nor swindlers, will inherit the kingdom of God. Such were some of you; but you were washed, but you were sanctified, but you were justified in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ and in the Spirit of our God.” (1 Corinthians 6:9-11) Even amongst members of the Lord’s own family, no one had then or has now the right to “rewrite” God’s truth.
Sinners. Such were all of us, but not one of us has to remain that way. We have a choice, and thanks to the shed blood of Jesus on the cross, we can choose Him and be forgiven of our sins. The love of God has already chosen to save us. Will we love Him enough to let Him do it?
Remember, there is pride in pleasing God, but there is no pride in sin.
