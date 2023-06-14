From the national news down to the local levels, there has been much discussion about everything from the definition of a woman to the redefinition of marriage. Human beings have always been given the freedom by the Almighty to choose any path desired in life, whether it be right or wrong. However, that freedom to choose does not mean that we are free from the consequences of those choices. Both here and in eternity, there are prices to pay for choosing wrong over right.

Rather than argue over what I think or what your opinion is on what is good and decent and pure, why not ask God for the answers? After all, He is not only the Creator of all things, He is also the Author of everything moral and holy and righteous. Human beings may declare that this is good or that is good, but no one has the right to “rewrite” God’s truth.

