“Hi, Sue,” I said over the phone.
She responded happily, glad to hear from me again.
We had become good friends in a short time. She and her husband, Joe, were new Christians. They would come over to our house and we would have a Bible study to help disciple them in the faith.
Sometimes, we would visit them at their house. Often, we’d share dinner together at each other’s homes. But always, the conversation turned to the Lord Jesus and their enthusiasm to grow in their faith was like adrenaline to us as well.
This one day when I called her, I apologized for calling again so soon with yet another prayer request. We were both on our church’s prayer chain and she was my next contact.
“Don’t apologize,” she said to me. “It’s not a problem, it’s a privilege.”
At that moment, I felt so convicted. They say that it is good for mature Christians to have young Christians to disciple. And I believe it is because as much as we may be able to teach them, they teach us even more with their new-found love for God and boundless enthusiasm.
That day transformed the meaning behind being on the church’s prayer chain. Christians are the body of Christ and we belong to the family of God.
We read in 1 Corinthians 13: 26 & 27 NKJV, “And if one member suffers, all the members suffer with it; or if one member is honored, all the members rejoice with it. Now you are the body of Christ, and members individually.”
To get back to the prayer chain.
If I receive a prayer request, say a quick prayer and move on with my day, somehow that action is only a duty. And though duty is good, it needs to be done with heartfelt care.
If, on the other hand, I respond to what my friend has shared, I come into God’s presence with that request, bowing before him awed by the fact that I have the privilege of being in his presence. Knowing he cares, listens and answers, I move through my day humbled and blessed.
Recently, a new friend of mine asked me to pray for yet another concern as her family was deluged with one health issue after another.
Each time, she thanked me profusely for praying.
The Lord brought to mind my friend, Sue, who has been with Jesus for some time now.
I shared Sue’s precious response to me from years ago with my friend; “It’s not a problem, it’s a privilege.” Selah