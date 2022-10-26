SEBRING — On Aug. 19th and 20th, the Highlands County Master Gardeners remembered one of their own. Master Gardener Volunteer Paul Walton passed away in December of 2021. Paul was one of those rare individuals that completed jobs quietly and while no one noticed. David Austin, who coordinates the Master Gardener Volunteer program, noted that when Paul would be working in the propagation shed, and he would mention something needed fixing, the next time he looked, it would be done, and Paul would be ready for his next assignment. Paul’s dedication to the Master Gardeners earned him the “Master Gardener Volunteer of the Year” award in his first year.

I received a call from Beth Helms at the Avon Park Christian Church a few months ago. The church pastor, Greg Ratliff, suggested they build a small memorial garden to honor Paul, and Beth was wondering if the Master Gardeners could help the church build the garden. We never realized that Paul was doing the same things for his church that he was doing with his volunteer job at the Ag center. If the church needed anything, Paul would gather the needed materials and the next time they looked, the job was done. I asked David if we could help honor one of our own and he quickly agreed.

