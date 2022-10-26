SEBRING — On Aug. 19th and 20th, the Highlands County Master Gardeners remembered one of their own. Master Gardener Volunteer Paul Walton passed away in December of 2021. Paul was one of those rare individuals that completed jobs quietly and while no one noticed. David Austin, who coordinates the Master Gardener Volunteer program, noted that when Paul would be working in the propagation shed, and he would mention something needed fixing, the next time he looked, it would be done, and Paul would be ready for his next assignment. Paul’s dedication to the Master Gardeners earned him the “Master Gardener Volunteer of the Year” award in his first year.
I received a call from Beth Helms at the Avon Park Christian Church a few months ago. The church pastor, Greg Ratliff, suggested they build a small memorial garden to honor Paul, and Beth was wondering if the Master Gardeners could help the church build the garden. We never realized that Paul was doing the same things for his church that he was doing with his volunteer job at the Ag center. If the church needed anything, Paul would gather the needed materials and the next time they looked, the job was done. I asked David if we could help honor one of our own and he quickly agreed.
David and I visited the church and David drew up a plan. The site is in the front of the church and the grass, weeds and plants needed to be removed. Master Gardener Linda Krau and I went one morning and met Beth Helms, her husband Rick and some volunteers from the church. We pulled all the plants out and prepared the area for the new plan.
We worked with Robbins Nursery to fill the order for new plants, plus weed cloth, vinyl edging, 1.5 cubic yards of river rock, and 3 cubic yards of mulch. After months of planning and preparation, we alerted the Master Gardeners that we needed some help on the 19th and 20th of August. My wife Terry (also a Master Gardener) and I expected a couple more helping hands on Friday, the 19th, and were pleasantly surprised when seven Master Gardeners plus four or five volunteers from the church showed up.
Friday saw over 25 plants including two small trees planted, watered and mulched. A very large, heavy rock was placed to spread water off the roof and the edging was placed to contain the rock walkway. On Saturday, we had more volunteers and we finished putting down weed cloth, river rock and the remaining mulch. All we needed now was some rain. Hurricane Ian provided … The church has a plaque and a bench that will be added to the garden soon.
On Nov. 6th, 2022, the Avon Park Christian Church and the Highlands County Master Gardener Volunteers will honor one of their own. There will be a dedication of a garden at the church at 11 a.m. to honor Paul Walton. Paul’s family and friends will attend, and Master Gardener Volunteers have also been invited. Avon Park Christian Church is at 1016 Camphor St. in Avon Park.
Thank you to UF/IFAS, Master Gardener Volunteers Mary Meier, Susan Whitehead, Dawson Moon, Linda Krau, Sonja Tyus, Melodie Knapp, Nancy Mayer, Lori Hunter, her husband Rob, Terry and Bob Fromhartz, and Horticulturist David Austin. Thanks also to Beth and Rick Helms, and the church volunteers: Lee Weber, Terry and Glenda Nugent, Monaeal, Nathaniel, Lunel and Jean Many. Paul Walton was a genuine, caring person that loved to volunteer which made this endeavor a labor of love for all of us involved.