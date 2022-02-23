We were hopefully optimistic. The future looked promising for a move from northern New Jersey to sunny Florida.
From our research, our financial picture would improve and so would Ken’s health when we escaped the environment that triggered his asthma. That was our hope.
In this instance, optimism and hope were holding hands. As a family, we joined hands in prayer for guidance. When a Post Office position was available to Ken and our house had sold, off we went.
Our optimism was based on circumstances: the statistics we had already researched about Florida locations, the promised job, the cost of living, and a Christian school for our boys.
Our hope was firmly rooted in Christ. He is always faithful. He is the One in whom we placed our trust and our future.
Sometimes we can get sidetracked by circumstantial things and misplace our hope in the happenings around us. For example, as we looked for a permanent home, we settled into a rental.
Then I began being attacked by fleas that left me blistered and aching. We had no idea that the rental was infested with them until they found a host…me!
I began to wonder if we would get Ken well just to get me sick. Did we choose correctly came the doubting voice? Ken was steadily feeling better and I was feeling worse.
Over time and more bites, we discovered a solution to get rid of the fleas. At last, we purchased land to build a house.
However, our hope in the Lord and knowing he had given us this direction affirmed our decision despite these troubling setbacks.
You see, circumstances are ever changing and can affect our optimism. One day they may be for the good. Other days they may bring troubles.
But our hope in the Lord is a living hope. Because our God is alive and active in our lives, our hope is well-placed.
God directs us in various ways. Through his Word; through other believers; through prayer and even circumstances.
He had assured us in Matthew 6:33 NKJV, “But seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all these things shall be added to you.”
As a family, we adopted that verse as our own. Through believing friends, he set our sights on Florida. And, after considering several locations, settled on Sebring where Ken would start his new job.
In today’s world, hope seems to be in short supply. But let’s remain optimistic by letting optimism rest on the firm foundation of our hope in Christ. Selah