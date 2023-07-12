HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — The TV show, “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” is the inspiration for worship for a local congregation this summer. Specifically, the song from the show, titled, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.”

“We have seasonal teams that plan all of our worship, fellowship, mission, and study for each different season, on a quarterly basis,” said Pastor Stephanie Sorge, of Trinity Presbyterian Church. “I’ve been thinking for a while about trying to do a Mr. Rogers theme. Mr. Rogers was actually an ordained Presbyterian minister. He was ordained to the ministry with families through media.”

