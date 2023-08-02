Pastor Paul Dreger has been called as the interim pastor at Community Church of God, Lake Placid, following the retirement of Pastor Joe DeHart. He began July 1 and will be serving the congregation during their process of search and call for a new full-time pastor.
Dreger has extensive lifetime experience in the Church of God that includes ministry in churches small and large, and he has served as the Church of God State Pastor of Tennessee and of Northern California. He has also served the Church of God at the national level as director of S.H.A.P.E. (Sustaining Health and Pastoral Excellence), a program that has greatly benefitted pastors and their churches.