The Apostle Paul was well known for his strongly worded letters to the churches of Rome, Corinth, Galatia, Ephesus, Philippi, Colossae, and Thessalonica. He wrote these letters for various reasons. Often these letters were directed at the manners, morals, and erroneous views being taught or allowed in the churches. Imagine if Paul were alive today. Do you think the American churches might be receiving a letter? I think so.

The letters to the churches of America may very well mirror many he had already written. We can be assured he would address the division among the churches today. Although he would be forced to deal with an increased acceptance of immoral activity in the church. So much so that entire denominations are beginning to chisel themselves out of existence. Many churches have already faded from their original names to nearly new denominations altogether.

