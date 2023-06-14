The Apostle Paul was well known for his strongly worded letters to the churches of Rome, Corinth, Galatia, Ephesus, Philippi, Colossae, and Thessalonica. He wrote these letters for various reasons. Often these letters were directed at the manners, morals, and erroneous views being taught or allowed in the churches. Imagine if Paul were alive today. Do you think the American churches might be receiving a letter? I think so.
The letters to the churches of America may very well mirror many he had already written. We can be assured he would address the division among the churches today. Although he would be forced to deal with an increased acceptance of immoral activity in the church. So much so that entire denominations are beginning to chisel themselves out of existence. Many churches have already faded from their original names to nearly new denominations altogether.
Paul never remained silent while a church fell under cowardly leadership. He understood the dire importance and great responsibility of leading Christ’s church in awareness of demonic forces, hence Ephesians 6:10-17.
In this letter you can guarantee Paul addresses “prosperity preachers” and churches that have become more worried about the amount in the tithes and offering pot than the souls being saved.
The Apostle would encourage the message of repentance to be placed back into the core message of the churches who offer the soft ear-tickling messages. He would remind the church to stop offering only what sounds good and get back to the true gospel, one that comes with a spirit of conviction and gets believers back to wanting a deeper relationship with Jesus Christ. The watered-down belief that once saved always saved despite how one chooses to live would most assuredly have Paul’s attention. He would remind America that Satan has crept into to the church to convince believers they can live their lives however they wish. Afterall, it’s their lives, right? Paul would warn that is the doctrine of the devil. People want to be their own god. Spoiler alert, we fail miserably when we attempt to guide our own destiny. We are not God, nor should we want to be.
Being as audacious as Paul was, there is no way he would ignore the 800-pound elephant in the churches of America. He would have no choice but to hit the hot topics that are driving the largest wedges in the church, schools, businesses, and even families. Paul would highlight how Satan has used the very thing that caused him to get evicted from Heaven and his high position among angels to influence God’s people, causing them to fall along with him. Pride. Pride is defined as: a high or inordinate opinion of one’s own dignity, importance, merit, or superiority, whether as cherished in the mind or as displayed in bearing, conduct, etc.; the state or feeling of being proud; a becoming or dignified sense of what is due to oneself or one’s position or character; self-respect; self-esteem; pleasure or satisfaction taken in something done by or belonging to oneself or believed to reflect credit upon oneself. Notice the consistent tone of “self.” Satan was so proud of himself he thought himself equal to God. As it says in Proverbs 16:18, “Pride goes before destruction, and a haughty spirit before a fall.”
It is safe to say Paul would have a lot to write about. From churches refusing to take a stand, to blasphemous preachers, to teaching false doctrine, to down-right perversion of God’s word. I would hate to be the church leader that received one of Paul’s letters. I can imagine the receiver’s heart pounding, hands trembling, and the sweating profusely as the seal is slowly broken. The letter is dramatically removed and turned over so not the see the actual writings. After a few deep breaths, a big drink of water to quench the cotton-dry mouth, drying of the hands on the pant thighs, the letter is revealed. What happens after reading it is very important to the salvation of the church. Will the reader take heed? Or will they toss the letter with a prideful spirit and continue to serve their god? For their sake, I pray it gets read several times to allow the words to be fully digested and then are offered to their congregation a gospel that will save souls from damnation as well. Amen.
James Fansler is a resident of Lake Placid. His column normally appears in the Lake Placid section of the Highlands News-Sun, however, due to space constraints it was moved to the D section this week.