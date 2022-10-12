New to Sebring, some 34 years ago, our family of five walked into our new church.
Almost immediately, our three boys were drawn into the youth group. We, in turn, felt the embrace of many and soon became part of a family growing and serving the Lord together.
Our church was blessed with a number of missionaries from a nearby missionary retirement village; their home after serving the Lord for many years overseas.
One such couple embraced our whole family from the start.
Sam and Flossie Gertz invited all five of us over for dinner one night. That is saying a lot when three growing and hungry boys would put their feet under their table.
They had set up a table in the living area to accommodate all of us and happily served us a delicious meal. Quite a feat for an older couple on a limited income. Yet, they gave it no thought as they praised God with joy and thanksgiving.
Recently, they came to my mind and I could still hear Flossie’s voice imploring God with sweet humility.
That night, they shared stories and led us in familiar choruses as a close to our evening. But one thing stood out to me that night that gripped my heart. On the refrigerator were these two words: Please Him.
In John 8: 29 NKJV, Jesus said of his Father, “…for I always do those things that please Him.”
When that thought surfaced in my mind, Please Him was as vivid as if I was standing once again in her kitchen. For them, it was not just a nice saying. Rather it was how they lived their lives daily.
So, I wrote it out and placed it where I see it every day. I know I can’t go wrong if in my heart I seek to please him.
How do I know if a decision, action or circumstance fits that admonition … please him? If it doesn’t go contrary to what God teaches in his Word, if it is more concerned with others than oneself, if God’s peace prevails even if challenges present themselves, that is a pretty good indication I am setting out to please him.
As it says in Psalm 37: 3 and 4, “Trust in the Lord, and do good. Dwell in the land, and feed on His faithfulness. Delight yourself also in the Lord, and He shall give you the desires of your heart.”
Second Corinthians 5:9 affirms, “Therefore, we make it our aim … to be well pleasing to Him.” Selah