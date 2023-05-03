The story is told of a man who preached on Sundays and drove a bus during the week. One day, a rider boarded the bus, paid his fare, and walked to the back of the bus. The preacher, upon counting the fare, realized the man had paid too much. He shouted back to the man to come up and receive his change. When the man came forward he said, “I paid you too much on purpose. I heard your sermon on honesty last Sunday, and I just wanted to see if you practiced what you preached.”

One of the hardest things we will ever do is try to live our lives like Jesus Christ lived His. I am not referring to living without sin as the Son of God perfectly lived His life. Instead, I am suggesting that we live our lives in ways that reflect Jesus to the world around us. How do we do that? By studying the Bible and obeying its commands, we each can grow in a knowledge and wisdom that only comes from God in Heaven above. During that growth process, we can expect to see changes in our lives that draw us closer to the Father through a more Christ-like behavior in the things that we think, say and do. Then, those around us will start seeing that example of the Savior in us.

Recommended for you