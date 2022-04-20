There is a quote attributed to Martin Luther that says, “Next to the Word of God, music deserves the highest praise.”
Pondering that, I sense why he said it.
Not only does the Word of God speak highly of music, it encourages us to use our voices and a variety of instruments when we worship the Lord. It tells us to lift one another up by singing praise songs and hymns.
Psalm 98:5 NLT says, “Sing your praise to the Lord with the harp … melodious song … trumpets … Make a joyful symphony before the Lord, the King.”
Then Ephesians 5: 19 declares, “Be filled with the Holy Spirit, singing psalms and hymns and spiritual songs among yourselves, and making music to the Lord in your hearts.”
At one time or another, we probably all have been positively affected by music. Perhaps it has calmed a shaken heart; inspired action and joy; or, given someone the courage to go on.
Two of our granddaughters love music. One plays the flute desiring to blend music with teaching elementary school children. The other has an angelic voice and is learning to play the piano. She loves to sing praise and worship songs and soon will be able to accompany herself.
God has special plans for both, I am sure.
Recently during the evacuation of Ukraine, thousands of people fled their war-ravaged country. A surprise and unique blessing awaited them as they crossed the border to safety.
Music…along with the many needs being met … accompanied their arrival.
As I recall, a German gentleman had put his piano in the bed of his truck and driven to the border. There he unloaded it and began to play…day and night … in the freezing cold.
As the weary and frightened people arrived, the soft sounds of familiar songs soothed their struggling souls. Women and their children … whose eyes, ears and souls should never have been exposed to such horror … could, for a few moments, allow beauty to resound in their ears.
It reminds me that when God gives us a gift, it isn’t just for ourselves but for others. This man could have stayed in the warmth of his home and played his heart out for those he didn’t know but felt for.
Instead, he left the comfort of the known and went into the unknown to share the gift of music with the hurting.
Pray for the end of the war and that one beautiful note of hope and grace…our Lord Jesus Christ and his presence … will ring true in these hurting hearts. Selah