Mark Twain and Chauncey M. DePew once went abroad on the same ship. After the vessel was a few days out, they were both invited to a dinner. When speech-making time came, Mr. Twain had the first chance. He delivered a magnificent speech that captivated the entire audience. Then, it was Mr. DePew’s turn.

“Mr. Toastmaster and ladies and gentlemen,” said the famous raconteur as he rose. “Before this meal, Mr. Twain and I decided to trade speeches. He has just delivered my speech, and I thank you for the pleasant manner in which you have received it. I regret to mention, however, that I have lost the notes to his speech and cannot remember a thing he was to say!”

