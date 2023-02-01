Mark Twain and Chauncey M. DePew once went abroad on the same ship. After the vessel was a few days out, they were both invited to a dinner. When speech-making time came, Mr. Twain had the first chance. He delivered a magnificent speech that captivated the entire audience. Then, it was Mr. DePew’s turn.
“Mr. Toastmaster and ladies and gentlemen,” said the famous raconteur as he rose. “Before this meal, Mr. Twain and I decided to trade speeches. He has just delivered my speech, and I thank you for the pleasant manner in which you have received it. I regret to mention, however, that I have lost the notes to his speech and cannot remember a thing he was to say!”
There are some people in this world who are always prepared, and there are some who are never prepared. One need only look around to see it. There are those who are preparing for life and those who are not. Some are making plans to pursue goals and other achievements, while others give only brief consideration to questions such as, “Who will win the Super Bowl?”
The question we must ask ourselves is this: “Are we prepared?” The question, however, is not asked concerning our jobs, our families, or our summer vacations. This question is asked concerning our relationships with God. Are we preparing ourselves now for an eternal home in Heaven by learning God’s will and obeying the instructions of the Lord? Or, are we filling ourselves with the same good intentions of times past that started out great but never seemed to last?
1 Peter 1:13-15 reads, “Therefore, prepare your minds for action, keep sober in spirit, fix your hope completely on the grace to be brought to you at the revelation of Jesus Christ. As obedient children, do not be conformed to the former lusts which were yours in your ignorance, but like the Holy One who called you, be holy yourselves also in all your behavior.”
Jesus said in John 14:1-6 that He was going to prepare a place for us and would come again. When Jesus comes again, will you be prepared to go with Him to that place that He has prepared for us? Why not begin anew with a true desire to grow closer to God? There is no resolution better than living your life on the earth in a way that prepares you to live your eternal life in Heaven with the Lord.
