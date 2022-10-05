SEBRING — First Presbyterian Church of Sebring would like to introduce its new reverend to lead the congregation. Reverend Karl Davis has been leading the church since October 2021 as the pulpit supply and has since then been installed as the full-time pastor at First Presbyterian Church, as of May 2022.

Born in Flint Michigan, Davis and his family moved to Florida in 1973 when he graduated high school. In 1981, he graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and in that same year married his wife, Nancy, also a graduate of UF. Karl and Nancy entered military service upon graduation and served as officers in the United States Army until 1992.

