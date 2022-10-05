SEBRING — First Presbyterian Church of Sebring would like to introduce its new reverend to lead the congregation. Reverend Karl Davis has been leading the church since October 2021 as the pulpit supply and has since then been installed as the full-time pastor at First Presbyterian Church, as of May 2022.
Born in Flint Michigan, Davis and his family moved to Florida in 1973 when he graduated high school. In 1981, he graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and in that same year married his wife, Nancy, also a graduate of UF. Karl and Nancy entered military service upon graduation and served as officers in the United States Army until 1992.
For the past 30 years, they have been small business owners of Lake Placid Feed & Western Wear. Prior to his call to First Presbyterian Church of Sebring, Davis served as a Deacon and Elder at First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid. Responding to a call to ministry, Davis enrolled at Erskine Theological Seminary in 2012 where he completed the first half of his studies. After transferring to Knox Theological Seminary, Davis completed his theological studies and earned his Master of Divinity degree in 2018.
As the church leader, Reverend Karl Davis has begun the task of rebuilding the church with the help of his vision team. The task is to reach souls for Christ within the community. He continues to support the Caring Christian Women’s Group along with the Bible Study groups.
Service on Sunday is at 11 a.m. You can find the church at 319 Poinsettia Ave., at the point where Poinsettia and Franklin meet, by the Palms or call 863–385-0107.