Head of household.
I didn’t like that new designation. Yet, it was mine and I had to embrace it.
Fortunately, a grandfatherly gentleman who helped me receive rent subsidy while a single mother gave me my first glimpse into this term. While filing income tax forms, I learned how the label ‘head of household’ was applied.
However, it also held a challenge I hadn’t perceived before.
Sure, I knew I was the Mom who made a home for my son and myself. I now had full responsibility for the decisions that would affect both of us. Financially, the picture had changed drastically after the divorce and my perspective needed to adjust to the new normal.
My son and I had emotions and circumstances to deal with. However, love abounded and who was in charge in our home was understood. A sort of ‘sovereignty’over this little kingdom called home.
Physically, it was me.
But spiritually, the Lord ruled over our household and we both relied on him for confidence, provision and faithfulness. That God never changes was a firm foundation on which to build our little home.
Yet, there was another component to this that rounded it out. What was my purpose as the one in charge. Certainly, it wasn’t just ‘to be in charge.’
Rather it meant raising my son to know the Lord Jesus Christ and follow and grow in his ways as taught in Scripture in Deuteronomy 6: 6 & 7 NKJV where it says,
“And these words which I command you today shall be in your heart. You shall teach them diligently to your children, and shall talk of them when you sit in your house, when you walk by the way, when you lie down, and when you rise up.”
And so, we did. In the loving embrace of the safety and comfort of home, this rule (my finite ‘sovereignty’) and purpose (my finite ‘providence’) prevailed and gave stability.
God gave us this perfect example.
He is sovereign. This speaks of God’s ultimate rule.
Even when things are in turmoil personally, in the nation or the world, God is still sovereign. Though we may not always understand, we know him. His everlasting love and goodness will prevail. In that, we take hope. A hope that is fixed on the permanence, preeminence and presence of God.
His providential purpose is closely connected to his sovereign rule. May we live in confidence in his infinite sovereignty and providence as we model our homes according to his ways. Selah