Oscar Wilde is credited with saying, “Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery that mediocrity can pay to greatness.” In other words, a person is willing to imitate or copy another, or their works, in hopes to achieve the same outcome as the originating person. In some cases that may be admirable. In others, however, it is considered illegal, unethical and immoral. I think it safe to say we have just profiled Satan.
I once read, “Everything that God creates, Satan counterfeits.” Creation cannot be better than the Creator. Yet Satan tries his best to convince us otherwise. Satan will offer things that he has no authority over. When Satan tempted Jesus in the desert, he told Jesus if he would worship him, he would give him control over the world. Jesus knew the devil did not possess the authority, rather it is God the Father that holds the keys to the kingdoms.
Second Corinthians 11:14 even speaks of Satan mimicking God by transforming himself to look like God. “And no marvel; for Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light.” Furthermore, in verse 15 it tells how Satan’s servants also disguise themselves to look like angels. “15 So it is no surprise if his servants, also, disguise themselves as servants of righteousness. Their end will correspond to their deeds.”
Some are fooled because Satan can quote scripture better than any theologian on earth. It is hard for some to imagine the devil would take so much interest in quoting God’s word. It is nothing more than a tactic used to confuse and lead us in the wrong direction.
This may surprise you, but I believe among some of the worst things Satan counterfeits is anti-scriptural church leaders. He places people filled with the anti-Christ spirit to lead followers astray. They present religion without spirituality. They offer knowledge without wisdom. They whisper compliments to prideful followers and offer relative truth and situational ethics.
In other words, they will make claims that some sins are no longer sinful, that some things are not as bad as they used to be. They will tell you there is no heaven or hell. They convince their followers their sinful nature is OK, that God loves everyone no matter what. They make a clear divide between Old and New Testament. If both were not important, they would not be in the Bible as essential scripture. Satan would have you believe sin died and we are all left to our own devices.
Satan even mocks God’s holy trinity with his own demonic trio. There is Satan, the Antichrist, and the False Prophet. Each are designed counterfeits of God, Jesus, and the Holy Spirit. They will bewilder some with their abilities to perform miracles and seemingly holy acts as God. But Revelation 13:13 states “the False Prophet will have power to perform great miracles, even causing fire to come down from heaven to the earth in full view of the people.”
And where did Satan steal this idea from? God.
There are many times God rained fire down from heaven. Besides destroying the cities of Sodom and Gomorrah, one of my favorite stories of heaven raining fire is in 1 Kings 18:38 “then the fire of the Lord fell, and consumed the burnt sacrifice, and the wood, and the stones, and the dust, and licked up the water that was in the trench.”
Satan is a liar: He will try to convince you he does not exist. A thief: He comes to take everything away from you and leave you a voided heap of a mess. A murderer: He aims to kill every single one of us. It is up to us to know the difference between the authentic living God and the counterfeiting devil.
The best way to be ready to fight against the fake god is to know the word of God; read your bible and know the voice of our savior Jesus Christ. There is no time like now to know the difference.
James Fansler is a contributing columnist.