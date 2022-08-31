Oscar Wilde is credited with saying, “Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery that mediocrity can pay to greatness.” In other words, a person is willing to imitate or copy another, or their works, in hopes to achieve the same outcome as the originating person. In some cases that may be admirable. In others, however, it is considered illegal, unethical and immoral. I think it safe to say we have just profiled Satan.

I once read, “Everything that God creates, Satan counterfeits.” Creation cannot be better than the Creator. Yet Satan tries his best to convince us otherwise. Satan will offer things that he has no authority over. When Satan tempted Jesus in the desert, he told Jesus if he would worship him, he would give him control over the world. Jesus knew the devil did not possess the authority, rather it is God the Father that holds the keys to the kingdoms.

