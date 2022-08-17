I love to watch the way my husband Ken eats certain foods. If I put green olives and pimentos in the salad, he will move those aside as the last thing he eats.
If I serve him ice cream sprinkled with chocolate chips, he will move the chocolate chips aside and eat them as his last bites.
In essence, he is saving the best for last.
Have you ever given a gift in that way to someone? Perhaps there may be other gifts. But you know your gift is the one thing your loved one asked for.
So, when all is said and done, you present your gift. And the surprise and joy on his face is priceless.
You have saved the best for last.
Well, when you are waiting for something or someone to come into your life, you want the answer to be first…not last. However, most times it doesn’t work that way.
I recall those days of being a single mom. Within the seven years it took for God to introduce me to Ken, I wasn’t always the most patient person. However, as the years passed by, I sensed a new growth of purpose in my praying.
God was growing me up in a special way…in a deeper way.
But it is wonderful to have people in your life when it seems the wait is unbearable. That is often when God will lay you on someone’s heart and they know just when to call, send a card, or email.
My special person that seemed to know just when I needed a hand up was a lovely lady friend I had met at church. Mary knew my heart and often would encourage me through a note, even tucking a $5 bill inside.
As a widow, she didn’t have much to spare. But she never neglected to follow God’s nudging to bring me hope.
But these words that she shared often were the ones I clung to. She would say, “Remember, God saves the best for those who leave the choice with Him.”
And, I’d lift my chin and wipe away tears going forward with a lighter, more confident step. She was a treasure to me.
God promises in his word that he will never leave us nor forsake us. He reminds us in Hebrews 13: 8 NKJV, “Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today, and forever.
He is coming back for all who believe in him. He is our treasure and he is saving the best for last. Selah